BBL 2016/17: 5 best moments from the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes clash

Ben Dunk slams 79 as Adelaide Strikers clinch victory against the Hobart Hurricanes.

by Saransh Shenoy Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jan 2017, 22:34 IST

Stanlake disma ntled Hobart’s top order

Fighting half centuries from Hobart Hurricanes’ Beau Webster and Jonathan Wells went in vain as opener Ben Dunk slammed an unbeaten 49-ball 79 to take Adelaide Strikers to their second victory of the season when the two teams met each other for the second time this week at the Adelaide Oval.

Opting to bowl first against the Hurricanes, the Strikers had reduced them to 30/5 within the Powerplay but a counter-attacking 89-run partnership between the aforementioned pair lifted them to a respectable 161, which would eventually prove to be insufficient on a flat batting track.

Brief Scores: Hobart Hurricanes – 161/8 (Beau Webster 67*(43), Jonathan Wells 55(37); Chris Jordan 3/24(4), Ben Laughlin 2/33(4));

Adelaide Strikers – 164/5 18.2 overs (Ben Dunk 79*(49), Brad Hodge 30(20); Daniel Christian 2/24(4), Stuart Broad 2/37(4));



#5 Jordan and Stanlake run through Hobart’s top order

Coming into the match, Chris Jordan had proved to be expensive and wayward in many of his spells despite picking up wickets. However, the England bowler was spot-on today, finishing with season-best figures of 3/24 off his 4 overs. Along with Billy Stanlake, he was instrumental in orchestrating Hobart’s early batting collapse.

The first breakthrough came through part-timer Travis Head, who shared the new ball with Stanlake and accounted for opener D'Arcy Short. The in-form Tim Paine was Jordan’s first victim, caught behind off a good length delivery. Stanlake struck twice in the next over, dismissing Sangakkara and Daniel Christian off successive deliveries - the latter bagging a golden duck.

Jordan picked his second when Bailey’s attempt to drive through cover found the fielder at backward point. By the end of the Powerplay, the Hurricanes had lost half their side for 37 runs.