BBL 2016/17: 5 best moments from the Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers last ball thriller

Finch's double-strike, Agar's last ball heroics and other big moments from the thriller between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers.

by Saransh Shenoy Top 5 / Top 10 29 Dec 2016, 20:47 IST

Aaron Finch looked in fine form until he gifted his wicket away

Perth Scorchers got back to winning ways with their second win of the season and joined the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers at the top of the table with 4 points, after narrowly emerging on the right side of a last ball thriller against the Melbourne Renegades.

Opting to field first, the visiting team’s bowling conceded the early momentum to the Renegades batsmen before pulling things back and restricting them to 148. Despite not having as many runs on the board as they would have desired, disciplined bowling from the Renegades bowling ensured that the Scorchers went the distance to earn their win.



Brief Scores: Melbourne Renegades – 148/8 (Cameron White 37(29), Callum Ferguson 28(21); David Willey 2/15(3), Ashton Turner 2/25(4));

Perth Scorchers – 152/6 (Michael Klinger 72(55), Mitchell Marsh 34(22); Sunil Narine 2/20(4));

#5 Finch’s soft dismissal against the run of play

After Perth Scorchers won the toss and opted to field, Melbourne Renegades got off to a flying start, scoring 36 from the first 4 overs. Finch, in particular, looked in great touch, repeatedly crunching the Scorchers’ pacers for boundaries between the cover and mid-off region. He had raced away to 24 when Andrew Tye was introduced into the attack.

The Scorchers bowler, who varied his pace impressively the other night, unleashed his wicket-taking knuckle ball once again as Finch spooned a catch, ironically, to the fielder at short cover. With Finch starting fluently, Renegades would have hoped to post a huge score but with his stay cut short by this tame dismissal, Scorchers were allowed to claw their way back into the game.