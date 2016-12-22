BBL 2016/17: 5 best moments from the Melbourne Renegades-Sydney Thunder clash

Dwayne Bravo had quite an eventful day in all three departments of the game

Following an absolute hammering in the Sydney derby on Tuesday, the defending champions entered the Docklands Stadium to take on Melbourne Renegades. Understandably, they opted to bowl upon winning the toss and handed a Twenty20 debut to 18-year old Arjun Nair.

Armed with different types of quicks, Thunder picked up a couple of wickets in the Power Play overs. But, the hosts resurrected their fortunes with some explosive hitting and managed to set a formidable target. Requiring nine-an-over, Thunder’s chase fell off the rails from the very first delivery and never really recovered in its aftermath.

Brief Scores: Melbourne Renegades – 179/7 from 20 overs (Aaron Finch 63, Callum Ferguson 38, Andre Russell 2-42, Pat Cummins 1-26); Sydney Thunder – 131 all out from 19.1 overs (Ryan Gibson 39, Pat Cummins 37, Brad Hogg 2-22, Dwayne Bravo 2-28)

Result: Melbourne Renegades won by 48 runs

#5 Finch in full flow

Aaron Finch got his side off to a thunderous start

All eyes were on Finch after his rather below par performance in the recently completed ODI series against New Zealand. Returning to his favorite format, the powerful 30-year old led from the front and treated the packed house to an exhibition of top-order batting.

Flexing his muscles without any fuss, Finch got going by lofting one right in the slot over the long-off fence. He smartly negotiated Pat Cummins by playing well within himself. When the spinners came on, the Victorian carted them to all directions including an eye-catching shot over deep extra cover.

To Thunder’s relief, the carnage ended after the lure of striking three consecutive sixes caught up with him.