BBL 2016/17: Top five moments from the Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers clash

Ish Sodhi's dream spell ended the Thunder's campaign on a sour note while the Strikers signed off on a high.

by Saransh Shenoy Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jan 2017, 21:10 IST

Ben Dunk continued his fine run of form

A career-best six-wicket haul from Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi knocked out Sydney Thunder from the tournament, in what was a must-win game against Adelaide Strikers for the defending champions of the Big Bash.

Needing a win to stay alive, the Shane Watson-led side put up a miserable performance to crash out of the tournament. Thunder’s season started on a sour note with four consecutive defeats, but they registered consecutive victories in the next three to raise a glimmer of hope.

However, they were bowled out for 101 by the 16th over while chasing 178 - the highest score at Sydney Spotless Stadium. On the other hand, the Adelaide Strikers, who were already out of contention, signed off on a high.

Brief Scores: Adelaide Strikers – 178/5 (Ben Dunk 65 (40), Kieron Pollard 47 (22), Brad Hodge 39 (32); Shane Watson 2/42 (4), Carlos Brathwaite 1/33 (4));

Sydney Thunder – 101 all out in 15.3 overs (Shane Watson 39 (26), Kurtis Patterson 29 (29); Ish Sodhi 6/11(3.3), Liam O'Connor 1/25(4));

#5 Dunk completes stellar season

Though the Strikers did not quite make the season count, one man who did, was Ben Dunk – a standout performer for the team. Dunk, formerly a Hobart Hurricanes player, scored 364 runs in his first season for the Strikers and became the first player to make more than 350 runs in a BBL season twice.

Despite the failings of the rest of the Strikers’ batting – with the exception of captain Brad Hodge – Dunk had been providing his side with good starts, his consistency underlined by the fact that he had crossed 30 in 7 out of the 8 occasions he batted and converted 3 of them into fifties.

In posting a score of 178 today, Dunk was once again the chief architect, scoring 65 off 40 balls. Dunk and Hodge put together a quick-fire 92-run partnership for the 2nd wicket, scoring at more than 10 per over.