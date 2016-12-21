BBL 2016/17: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat - 5 key players to watch out for

Brendon McCullum will again be crucial to the Brisbane Heat’s fortunes

The 2016/17 season of the Big Bash League – the T20 tournament cricketing fans have been desperately waiting for has finally kicked off with a bang. The first clash of the tournament was fought out between cross-town rivals Sydney Sixers and the defending champions Sydney Thunder.

The latter scored 159 runs for the loss of 8 wickets at the end of 20 overs after losing the toss. At one point the Thunders were in deep trouble after being restricted to 86/6 in 11.5 overs.

Ryan Gibson and Pat Cummins contributed with 53 and 30 runs respectively which helped them post a reasonable score. Eoin Morgan smashed 22 runs in the 5th over of the innings bowled by Joe Mennie which sent the fielders scurrying for cover.

Sadly his impressive cameo ended soon after Johan Botha castled him which sucked the momentum out of the innings.

The Sydney Sixers led by Moises Henriques chased down the formidable target with 2 overs to spare which was possible mainly because of sublime batting performances by Daniel Hughes and the captain himself.which earned the player of the match trophy for the latter.

The second game between Adelaide Strikers and the Brisbane Heat promises to be a nail-biting contest with both the sides consisting of match winners capable of winning the game singlehandedly for their respective teams.

The Strikers spearheaded by Brad Hodge have been unable to finish champions even once which is shocking considering the firepower in their arsenal. Their performance in the knockouts left much to be desired after meekly crashing out in the semifinals against the eventual champions Sydney Thunder last season.

Brisbane Heat marshalled by charismatic big-hitting Kiwi batsman Brendon McCullum have won the league before in the 2012-13 season and will be motivated to repeat that feat this season. A win in this game will surely boost their confidence.

We here at Sportskeeda decided to take a look at the 5 key players whose performances can determine the game to a large extent -

#1 Brendon McCullum- Brisbane Heat

Brendon McCullum is considered one of the most destructive batsmen currently in the T20 format. With Chris Gayle opting out of the tournament this season he is arguably the biggest star in the tournament.

Ever since he smashed 158 for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the IPL back in 2008 against RCB the Kiwi has been nothing short of impressive with his batting performances for the various T20 franchises he has represented over the years.

The 35-year-old is highly rated for his ability to get the innings off to a spectacular start which has been possible mainly because of his aggressive and versatile gameplay.which shatters the confidence of the bowler and leaves the opposition skipper baffled.

His scoop shot off deliveries bowled at a pace of 155 kph by Shaun Tait and Dirk Nannes indicates how fearless and innovative he is. He has scored 6955 runs in 251 matches at an awe-inspiring strike rate of 137.07 and an average of 31.32 which indicates how valuable he has been so far.

If McCullum gets the side off to a quick start and even perishes in pursuit of quick runs, the other batsmen can then capitalise on the platform set and rack up a huge score on the board. Even in the case of a chase, a quickfire start can pile up pressure on the bowlers leaving them disoriented and ineffective.

In the past, his International commitments have forced him to leave early which will not be an issue now considering his recent retirement which will no doubt make his teammates and the fans extremely happy.