BBL 2016/17: Top 5 moments from the Adelaide Strikers-Melbourne Renegades clash

Kieron Pollard's bitter-sweet day, the story of two freakish catches and much more.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jan 2017, 18:21 IST

The high-voltage clash between Strikers and Renegades contained plenty of gripping moments

This was a massive game for both teams as the loser would have to give up their hopes of securing qualification to the knockout stages. The two sides had come into this one after suffering close defeats in their respective previous matches.

Adelaide Strikers won the toss and opted to insert the Melbourne Renegades on a typically batting-friendly surface. Their adoring supporters found themselves silenced by the visitors’ pulverising start. However, upon finding the initial breakthrough or two, wickets began to fall at regular intervals which restricted the target to an achievable one.

The hosts began the chase in a confident manner with both openers getting themselves in. But, they soon lost the plot in the middle overs with indecisive running and inadequate shot-selection. All-rounder Thisara Perera banished his Docklands demons with a four-wicket haul as well as a match-winning final over. With this narrow victory, Renegades have given themselves a reasonable chance to aim for the semi-finals.

Brief Scores: Melbourne Renegades – 171/9 from 20 overs (Marcus Harris 85, Callum Ferguson 26, Kieron Pollard 3/30, Michael Neser 2/14); Adelaide Strikers – 165/8 from 20 overs (Ben Dunk 32, Tim Ludeman 29, Thisara Perera 4/25, Nathan Rimmington 1/14)

Result – Melbourne Renegades won by 6 runs.

Here are five of the best moments from the enthralling contest at the Adelaide Oval.

#5 Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris cut loose

Finch and Harris propelled Renegades to a powerful start

While Aaron Finch had been in reasonable touch in the tournament thus far, his opening partner Marcus Harris struggled to get himself going. This time around, it was a double-barreled attack at the Adelaide bowlers with the boundaries flowing from both batsmen.

Wesley Agar treated the openers to an assortment of loose deliveries including half-volleys, length balls and over-pitched stuff. After the 19-year old gave away as many as four boundaries in the third over of the innings, Liam O’Connor’s leg-breaks did not fare much better either. At the end of the fourth over, Renegades already had 49 runs on the scoreboard without the loss of any wicket.