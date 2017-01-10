BBL 2016/17: Top 5 moments from the Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars clash

A few senior debuts and some inspiring performances from Australian discards headline the MCG clash in the Big Bash.

rohit sankar

Hilfenhaus guided the Stars to victory with 3 balls to spare

Ben Hilfenhaus made amends for a last ball six conceded to Eoin Morgan a week ago by helping Melbourne Stars climb back from a tricky situation and register a win against Adelaide Strikers.

Hilfenhaus made 32, the highest score for the Stars in the game, as he combined with Gulbis to help the Stars over the line. Rob Quiney had started the chase of 153 in style with a quick fire 31 off just 17 balls. Ish Sodhi and Ben Laughlin contained the run flow by taking regular wickets before Hilfenhaus finished an unlikely win.

Earlier, Ben Dunk helped Strikers to a blazing start, but much like the Stars did later, the team kept losing wickets in the middle overs to some good bowling by Scott Boland, who finished with 4 wickets.

Brief Scores: Adelaide Strikers 152/8 in 20 overs (Ben Dunk 35, Boland 4/30) lost to Melbourne Stars 153/8 in 19.3 overs (Pietersen 32, Hilfenhaus 32, Laughlin 3/19)

Result: Melbourne Stars win by 2 wickets.

Take a glance at some crucial moments from the clash at MCG.

#5 Liam Bowe makes an impact on debut

Bowe picked up one wicket and went for 21 runs in his three overs

Cricket is starting to appreciate the rare genre of bowlers called chinaman spinners, and the Melbourne Stars chose the apt time to unleash one of their own in Liam Bowe.

The 19-year-old wrist spinner is called "Wizard" in local cricketing circles for his strong resemblance to JK Rowling's creation, Harry Potter. The young spinner came into the attack immediately after the powerplay overs and took a wicket in his first over.

Ben Dunk was helping himself to some quick runs but was bamboozled by the chinaman, who deceived him with flight. Dunk gifted a catch to cover as the Stars mobbed their new hero.