BBL 2016/17: Top 5 moments from the final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers

Taking a look at the best moments from the final of the Big Bash League played between the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers.

@AashishCalla by Aashish Calla Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jan 2017, 17:55 IST

In a crushingly one-sided final, the Perth Scorchers beat the Sydney Sixers to become champions of the BBL 06 at the WACA ground in Perth today.

Batting first after losing the toss, the Sydney Sixers innings could never take off as they lost their first three wickets in no time. Retired Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin tried to resurrect the innings with an enterprising knock of 38 off just 25 balls with two sixes and 4 fours, but his dismissal in the 10th over with the score at 74 led to two more quick wickets and the score became 80 for six in the 12th.

A useful contribution of 32 from Johan Botha took the eventual score to 141 for 9 after 20 overs. Young pacer Jhye Richardson and England all-rounder Tim Bresnan took 3 wickets each.

In reply, the Scorchers began their innings with a blast as openers Klinger and Whiteman raced to an opening stand of 75 in less than eight overs. Whiteman was in tremendous form as he took the attack to the Sixers bowlers right from the first over and scored a thrilling 41 off just 21 deliveries with five fours and three sixes.

After his dismissal, England star batsman Ian Bell joined Klinger and ensured there was no further damage in the chase. He remained unbeaten on 31 and lent great support to Klinger who scored a match winning 71 off just 49 balls with five fours and five sixes, one of which was the one that sealed the title. This was the third Big Bash League title for the Scorchers and they have been by far the most consistent team in the history of the tournament.

Brief Scores: Sydney Sixers – 141 for 9 in 20 overs (Brad Haddin 38, Johan Botha 32, Jhye Richardson 3 for 30, Tim Bresnan 3 for 40) lost to the Perth Scorchers – 144 for 1 in 15.5 overs (Michael Klinger 71, Sam Whiteman 41, Nathan Lyon 1 for 28)

Result: Perth Scorchers won by 9 wickets.

Man of the match: Jhye Richardson

Player of the tournament: Chris Lynn

Under-25 cricketer of the tournament: Sean Abbott

Let’s take a look at some of the best moments from the game:

#5 Haddin shows class is permanent

It’s been 2 years since his retirement from international cricket, but wicketkeeper Brad Haddin is still as good as any in the world with both bat and gloves. Coming in to bat at no.5 with the score reading 17 for 3 after three overs, he launched a brilliant counter-attack on the Scorchers bowlers as he made a stroke-filled 38 off just 25 deliveries which included 4 fours and two beautifully lofted consecutive sixes off Ashton Agar.

His dismissal in the 10th over with the score on 74 triggered a collapse which the Sixers could never recover from, but in this knock, Haddin reminded us all of the fact that class is permanent. His innings would have given something to ponder over to the Australian selectors as to whether they must ask him to come out of retirement and play T20Is for Australia at 39!