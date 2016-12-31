BBL 2016/17: Top 5 moments from the Adelaide Strikers-Sydney Sixers clash

From Sean Abbott's 5-for to some splendid bowling, Adelaide Strikers stole the show in the New Year's eve clash.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 31 Dec 2016, 18:00 IST

Adelaide Strikers humbled the Sydney Sixers by 48 runs

Languishing at the bottom of the table, Adelaide Strikers were in requisite of a much-needed win. Sydney Sixers, meanwhile, looked to replicate their healthy form at the Adelaide Oval. On New Year’s Eve, the stage was set for an electrifying contest.

Sydney Sixers’ decision to field first backfired for the first half of the 20 overs, courtesy cricket of the highest standards by Brad Hodge and Ben Dunk. Some crafty work led by Sean Abbott made amends for a horrendous start and the Adelaide Strikers were restricted to 152.

A one-sided second half helped by a drab batting display along with some marvellous bowling and fielding helped the Strikers to victory by 48 runs.

With the win, the Strikers pushed themselves one place up to number seven while Sydney Sixers stayed put in their number three position from their previous encounter against the Perth Scorchers.

Let’s have a closer look at the top five moments of the clash

#5 Ben Dunk’s carnage

Ben Dunk got the Strikers off to a healthy start with a breezy knock

Two consecutive defeats prompted changes in the Strikers’ batting line-up and as a result, Ben Dunk was demoted down to number three. To the Strikers’ delight, the move didn’t backfire as Dunk went hell for leather to a score of 37 from 20 balls.

After coming in the fifth over, he peppered the boundary ropes and kept the Sixers bowlers at bay for a substantial period. Doug Bollinger was taken to the cleaners as Dunk thrashed him to all parts of the ground for 17 runs in five balls of Bollinger’s second over.

The swing of his bat was vicious enough to middle everything that came his way. He favoured scoring in the V behind the bowler’s arm as he racked up quite a few boundaries over the mid-on and mid-off region with some of them clearing the ropes with ease.