BBL 2016/17: Top 5 moments from the Brisbane Heat-Hobart Hurricanes clash

Brendon McCullum smashes his way to a milestone, Chris Lynn's six-hitting show and much more.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 30 Dec 2016, 18:20 IST

Brendon McCullum manhandled the Hobart bowlers

Hobart Hurricanes entered the home of Brisbane Heat to try and rebound from their hammering at the hands of Melbourne Stars a few days back. Despite coming out all guns blazing, they lost wickets at regular intervals which prevented them from reaching a formidable total on a reasonably batting-friendly surface.

Led by the inimitable Brendon McCullum, Heat powered their way towards the target in a rather ruthless manner. With this victory, they also surged to the top of the points table. On the other hand, Hurricanes remained at the sixth position.

Brief Scores: Hobart Hurricanes – 173/9 from 20 overs (Daniel Christian 33, Jonathan Wells 28, Jack Wildermuth 2/26, Mark Steketee 2/29); Brisbane Heat – 174/3 from 16.2 overs (Chris Lynn 84*, Brendon McCullum 72, Stuart Broad 1/24, Cameron Boyce 1/29)

Result – Brisbane Heat won by 7 wickets with 22 balls remaining

Let us take a close look at the five best moments from the enthralling encounter.

#5 Samuel Badree opens the proceedings

Sangakkara was extremely unhappy with the umpire’s decision

As he so often does, Samuel Badree bowled the very first over of this T20 match as well. Despite beginning his spell with a boundary, the canny leg-spinner imposed himself on the early stages by giving absolutely nothing for the batsmen to work with.

The seamers, particularly Mark Steketee, benefited from Badree’s wicket-to-wicket line at the other end. For the wrist-spinner himself, the reward was the big wicket of Kumar Sangakkara. The Sri Lankan maestro missed a flatter delivery fired towards the leg-stump and saw the umpire’s dreaded finger go up. He did not seem too pleased with the decision, though.