BBL 2016/17: Top 5 moments from the Brisbane Heat-Hobart Hurricanes clash
Brendon McCullum smashes his way to a milestone, Chris Lynn's six-hitting show and much more.
Hobart Hurricanes entered the home of Brisbane Heat to try and rebound from their hammering at the hands of Melbourne Stars a few days back. Despite coming out all guns blazing, they lost wickets at regular intervals which prevented them from reaching a formidable total on a reasonably batting-friendly surface.
Led by the inimitable Brendon McCullum, Heat powered their way towards the target in a rather ruthless manner. With this victory, they also surged to the top of the points table. On the other hand, Hurricanes remained at the sixth position.
Brief Scores: Hobart Hurricanes – 173/9 from 20 overs (Daniel Christian 33, Jonathan Wells 28, Jack Wildermuth 2/26, Mark Steketee 2/29); Brisbane Heat – 174/3 from 16.2 overs (Chris Lynn 84*, Brendon McCullum 72, Stuart Broad 1/24, Cameron Boyce 1/29)
Result – Brisbane Heat won by 7 wickets with 22 balls remaining
Let us take a close look at the five best moments from the enthralling encounter.
#5 Samuel Badree opens the proceedings
As he so often does, Samuel Badree bowled the very first over of this T20 match as well. Despite beginning his spell with a boundary, the canny leg-spinner imposed himself on the early stages by giving absolutely nothing for the batsmen to work with.
The seamers, particularly Mark Steketee, benefited from Badree’s wicket-to-wicket line at the other end. For the wrist-spinner himself, the reward was the big wicket of Kumar Sangakkara. The Sri Lankan maestro missed a flatter delivery fired towards the leg-stump and saw the umpire’s dreaded finger go up. He did not seem too pleased with the decision, though.