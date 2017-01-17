BBL 2016/17: Top 5 moments from the Brisbane Heat - Melbourne Stars match

Alex Ross and Joe Burns took Heat to the top of the table in the clash between the table-toppers.

17 Jan 2017

Joe Burns and Alex Ross brought home the win for the Heat

A lacklustre display with bat and ball by Melbourne Stars saw them losing out to Brisbane Heat by 7 seven wickets in the clash between the table-toppers at the MCG. Luke Wright’s spirited innings had guided the Stars to a fighting total of 138 after Steketee had struck with the first two balls of the game. But the score turned out to be rather low for a line-up like the Brisbane Heat.

Heat had a wobbly start as Peirson and Reardon departed quickly. However, Sam Heazlett upped the ante for Brisbane before falling to Gulbis with the score on 65. Burns, skippering the side in the absence of Brendon McCullum, who was fined for a slow over-rate, joined forces with a settled Alex Ross. The pair out on an unbeaten 74 run stand and steered the Brisbane Heat side to the top of the standings in the Big Bash.

Brief Scores:

Melbourne Stars 138/7 in 20 overs (Luke Wright 60, Swepson 2/14) lost to Brisbane Heat 139/3 in 18.1 overs (Alex Ross 46, Joe Burns 42)

Result: Brisbane Heat won by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Mitchell Swepson

Have a glance at 5 key moments from the game at the MCG.

#5 Steketee's birthday bumper

Mark Steketee was in fine form

Mark Steketee celebrated his birthday with two wickets off the first two balls of the game. The 23-year-old fast medium bowler sent down a wide off the first ball but quickly corrected his line to dismiss Quiney.

A good length delivery outside the off stump forced Quiney to reach out for it only to chop it onto his stumps. In walked Kevin Pietersen, who has had a great season thus far. But the former England batsman missed a flick a ball that seamed in and was caught in front for a golden duck.

An ecstatic Steketee celebrated gleefully as he had two big batsmen off the first two balls of the game. Steketee finished with impressive figures of 4-0-20-2.