BBL 2016/17 - Top 5 moments from the Hobart Hurricanes-Adelaide Strikers clash

Christian's unbelievable spell, Pollard's terrible form, Short stands tall and much more.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jan 2017, 18:08 IST

Daniel Christian’s menacing spell took the wind out of Adelaide’s sails

With two vital points up for grabs as well as the chance to climb up the Big Bash table, Adelaide Strikers stepped into Hobart to take on the Hurricanes. Things were going well for the visitors as a fiery start promised a substantial total. However, they kept losing wickets in clusters and could only limp to a paltry score.

Requiring a shade over 7 runs per over, the Hurricanes preferred to establish a solid base before going after the bowling attack. Notwithstanding a couple of quick wickets in the latter part of their chase, the hosts cruised to the target quite comfortably to enter the top half of the points table.

Brief Scores: Adelaide Strikers – 143 all out from 20 overs (Brad Hodge 55, Ben Dunk 31, Daniel Christian 5/14, Stuart Broad 1/17); Hobart Hurricanes – 144/2 from 17.4 overs (D’Arcy Short 60, Tim Paine 41, Kumar Sangakkara 22*, Billy Stanlake 1/17)

Result – Hobart Hurricanes won by 8 wickets with 14 balls remaining

#5 Ben Dunk lives and dies by the sword

Dunk flayed hard at the Hobart bowlers before perishing eventually

Just as the trade window for this Big Bash season closed, Ben Dunk found himself being transferred from Hobart Hurricanes to Adelaide Strikers in exchange for a young seamer in Hamish Kingston. When confronted with an ideal opportunity, he chose to remind his former employers what they could miss during this season.

After biding his time during the first three overs, the 29-year old cut loose and began to carve away at the Hobart bowlers. Simon Milenko was at the receiving end of Dunk’s hammering which saw two sixes and two fours within five deliveries. However, the bowler had the last laugh as the wicket-keeper batsman took the wrong route to a precise yorker.