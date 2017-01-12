BBL 2016/17: Top 5 moments from the Hobart Hurricanes - Melbourne Renegades clash

Ben McDermott's powerful hundred, Bailey's revenge against Australian selectors and much more from the Gabba.

The Renegades lost a high-scoring match

Hobart Hurricanes, helped by a magnificent hundred by young Ben McDermott and a half-century by George Bailey, chased down a mammoth score of 223 to move above the Melbourne Renegades in the points table. Buoyed by the performance of their batsmen, Stuart Broad hit 11 off 4 balls in the final over bowled by Thisara Perera.

Needing 5 to win off 2 balls, Broad outside edged a four off the Sri Lankan seamer before getting a single to seal the affair.

Earlier, Aaron Finch and Tom Cooper hit half-centuries to help Melbourne Renegades to 222. Finch had Harris for company, instead of Sunil Narine, and the duo put on 42 in 4 overs to get off to a blazing start. Cooper combined with Aaron Finch and later Thisara Perera, to help his side past the 200 mark.

Perera made an 11-ball 28 in the final stages of the innings but could not hold the same kind of nerve with the ball later in the Hurricanes’ chase.

Brief Scores: Melbourne Renegades 222/4 in 20 overs (Finch 63, Cooper 53) lost to Hobart Hurricanes 223/8 in 20 overs (McDermott 114, Bailey 59, Narine 3/27)

Result: Hobart Hurricanes win by 2 wickets

#5 Finch turns it on for the Renegades

The new year did not start well for Aaron Finch with the news about him being dropped from the ODI squad making headlines. The opener has been a regular part of Australia’s limited over plans and the sudden drop came out of the blue, although he hadn’t been making a lot of runs.

However, Finch has been on fire in the Big Bash with a half-century last week and started today well. He smoked Rainbird for a six to start his boundary hitting but really turned it on after the dismissal of Harris. A six and a four off Boyce took him very close to yet another half-century.

Finch was eventually dismissed on 63 by Short, whom he tried to slog sweep, only to get a top edge that landed safely in the hands of Tim Paine. He had made a 40-ball 63, with 6 fours and two sixes helping his side to a blazing start.