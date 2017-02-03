BCCI could pull out of Champions Trophy 2017

The ICC could be in for a major overhaul in Dubai.

India are the defending Champions Trophy winner

What’s the story?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is the richest body in the game and the clout they exercise over world cricket is no secret. However, ever since the Supreme Court has come down hard on the BCCI and has clipped the wings by sacking Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke, the board has been pushed into a sense of obscurity.

Thus, as the ICC meet is underway in Dubai, for the first time in more than 25 years the Indian board would be no more than a mute spectator owing to the ambiguous nature of its representation in the meet.

One of the biggest takeaways from this ICC meeting could be the rollback of the big three model which has taken over world cricket. The Supreme Court of India has appointed IDFC MD and CEO Vikram Limaye to attend along with BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary and represent India at the meet.

However, irrespective of who represents India at the meet, the board would not be able to push forward its agenda or influence any of the proceedings which unfold in the meeting, and this leaves the board with a last minute move of threatening to pull of the Champions Trophy.

In case you didn’t know…

Back in 2016 when the BCCI was fighting several legal battles in the Supreme Court, the ICC held a meeting which decided the agenda for the current meeting and since the BCCI had no say in ratifying the agenda, it is expected to be sidelined when several of these proposals are up for discussion.

The ICC is being led by former BCCI president Shashank Manohar who has been an advocate of pulling back the big three model. This step would hit the coffers of the BCCI significantly to 16-17% of world revenue which would be far less than the current share of 20.3%.

The heart of the matter

If the BCCI does indeed decide to pull out from the multi-national tournament, it would smash the financial arrangements of the International Cricket Council.

Such would be the impact of a BCCI-withdrawal that the ICC could be potentially brought hurtling down to its knees right before the tournament, which would in order throw the tournament in jeopardy.

It should me mentioned here that controversial former BCCI president N Srinivasan has always supported the Big 3 setup and has expressed his disappointment with the moves made by Shashank Manohar as the ICC president.

Several reports suggest that Amitabh Chaudhary also forwarded the minutes of the first meeting of the newly appointed committee to N Srinivasan, who despite his ouster from the board continues to wield power as the TNCA president.

What’s next?

The ICC would be pretty aware of BCCI’s intention and it would be interesting to see how the governing body deals with the impending financial crisis and how the BCCI is brought back to the negotiation table.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Whatever be the outcome of the meeting, it is pretty clear that the Lodha Committee has managed to hit the BCCI where it hurts the most- which is their financial muscle and owing to the uncertainties within circles, the Indian board is facing uncertain times even with the ICC.