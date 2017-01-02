Ben Stokes, a worthy successor to Andrew Flintoff? - A statistical analysis

Comparing the early days in the careers of the two all-rounders - Andrew Flintoff and Ben Stokes.

by PIYUSH PAL Analysis 02 Jan 2017, 14:21 IST

With the five-match series between India and England having come to an end, it’s time to look back and assess everything that transpired. While some players’ reputation has taken a hit, others have shone brightly. And Ben Stokes certainly belongs to the latter category.

Having first arrived on the scene during the tumultuous tour of Australia in 2013-14, where a hundred at Perth prophesized the riches of the coming years, Stokes has quickly become the go-to man for Alastair Cook – who once referred to him as the X-factor in his side. Stokes has taken wickets, important wickets, and has scored runs when needed — be it the 258 in Cape Town or his 128 in Rajkot.

While considered a basher early on, the left-hander has shown reasonable restraint in Asian conditions – a quality not generally associated with him. Only 25 now, it seems that Stokes, along with Joe Root, will be the pivot around which the whole English team would revolve for years to come.

All this, however, cannot hide him from one man – the comparison with the mighty Andrew Flintoff. With so many similarities in their role in the team and their own persona, I will try to answer the dreaded question: “Who is better – Flintoff or Stokes?”

The following table shows the record of the two all-rounders in their first 32 Tests, with 32 being the number of matches Stokes has played so far –

Player Matches Runs H.S. Batting Average S.R. 100/50 Wickets B.B.I. S.R. Bowling Average 5/10 Andrew Flintoff 32 1293 142 25.86 69.92 2/6 62 5/58 85.9 41.24 1/0 Ben Stokes 32 1902 258 33.96 63.82 4/8 79 6/36 60.6 34.46 3/0

It is clear that Stokes has a lead over Flintoff, particularly in the batting sphere. While the strike rates of the two are not too far apart, the real difference maker is when you look at the batting averages and runs scored. Stokes has an average of 33.96, not very high, but in comparison to Flintoff’s 25.86, it is quite a bit better. This also gets reflected in the runs scored by the two batsmen.

Even though an average in the mid-40s can’t be expected from a batsman who comes to bat at number 6 or lower, averaging 25 is by no means acceptable. Stokes already has four hundreds to his name — only one less than what Flintoff managed to get in his whole career. Even on the half-century count, Stokes leaves Flintoff well behind.

On the bowling front, Stokes leads the way again. Flintoff doesn’t have a bad record if one looks at it in the realm of the figures of a bowling all-rounder — 62 wickets at an average of 41.24. But Stokes’ 79 wickets at 34.46 sound much superior. His tally shows that Stokes has a much better and faster chance of breaking a partnership than Flintoff, who takes a wicket every 85 balls.

Even when it comes to five-wicket hauls, the southpaw already has the same number of such feats (3) in 32 matches, which Flintoff took in his whole career of 79 Test matches.

To lend greater balance to this analysis, I shall further classify the data into two groups as per the playing conditions – Asian & non-Asian. The divide would help give us a more objective view about the duo. The following tables depict the performance of Stokes and Flintoff in Asian and non-Asian countries:

Andrew Flintoff



Matches Runs H.S. Batting Average S.R. 100/50 Wickets B.B.I. S.R. Bowling Average 5/10 Asian Countries 6 169 77 15.36 53.48 0/1 15 4/50 75.60 27.33 0/0 Non-Asian Countries 26 1,124 137 28.82 73.32 2/5 47 5/58 89.25 45.68 1/0

Ben Stokes



Matches Runs H.S. Batting Average S.R. 100/50 Wickets B.B.I. S.R. Bowling Average 5/10 Asian Countries 10 561 128 29.52 48.48 1/3 24 5/73 56.00 27.75 1/0 Non-Asian Countries 22 1341 258 36.24 73.56 3/5 55 6/36 62.74 37.40 2/0

After analysing the two tables, it is easy to note the difference between the two all-rounders from England. Stokes has a far superior batting record, especially in Asian conditions. While Flintoff strikes at 53 runs per 100 balls in Asia (better than Stokes’ strike rate), it is rendered of little value considering Flintoff’s lowly average of 15.36. Even in non-Asian countries, Stokes more than matches the figures of Flintoff — a similar strike rate with a good enough average for a number six batsman.

In the bowling department, it seems the duo enjoys bowling in Asian conditions much more than any other place – both averaging fewer than 30 runs per wicket, with Flintoff marginally ahead in this regard. However, Stokes has a much lower strike rate of 56 balls per wicket, along with a fifer in India – a feat that was never achieved by the 2005 Ashes superhero.

In non-Asian conditions, where a pace bowler is usually more penetrative than a spinner, Flintoff has lesser wickets than Stokes, even though he has played more matches. Flintoff has a single 5-wicket haul in these conditions, which is one less than Stokes.

Thus, going by the statistics in front of us, it can be said that Flintoff pales in comparison to Stokes up to this point. While Flintoff was a greater bowler than a batsman, the reverse can be said about Stokes. Flintoff did have his moments —the Ashes 2005 and 2009 being the biggest – but it all came amidst years of mediocrity.

The challenge for Stokes would be to maintain his fitness for the coming years, something which Flintoff was not able to do. For the next 8-10, years it would be a treat to see where he ends up, after showing so much promise in these early years.