Ben Stokes interested in taking part in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League

The star all-rounder looks set to follow in the footsteps of his teammates, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 09 Jan 2017, 17:05 IST

Stokes is in the England limited-overs squad to face India

What’s the story?

Following in the footsteps of Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan, another key member of England’s limited-overs set-up, Ben Stokes has expressed an interest in playing in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The 25-year-old all-rounder has established himself as an integral part England’s side across all formats.

After turning down the opportunity to play in the IPL last year, Stokes looks set to put his name in the hat for the Auction, which will take place in Bangalore next month. Despite a base price of £238,000 (Rs. 2 crore), it has emerged that plenty of teams are interested in securing his signature.

In case you didn’t know...

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has established himself as one of the finest all-rounders of his generation over the past two years with impressive batting and bowling displays with both the red and white ball for his country.

But just last year, when the chance to take part in the Indian Premier League came his way, he decided to not take it and chose to play for Durham in county cricket and play for England against Sri Lanka in the Test series.

The heart of the matter

But it looks as though the star all-rounder has had a change of heart and wants to take part in this year’s IPL and is likely to put his name down for the Auction that will take place in Bangalore next month. The success of Jos Buttler and England’s change in mindset with regards to players taking part in foreign domestic T20 tournaments is likely to have played a part in his decision.

A destructive middle-order batsman who is also a good death bowler, Stokes will be he in high demand in next month’s auction and whoever wants to secure his services will have to pay a large sum. It is understood that the all-rounder’s base price is likely to be around £238,000 (Rs. 2 crore) and a number of franchises have shown interest in him.

What next?

Stokes is part of the England squad who begin the limited-overs leg of their series against India after their christmas break. He will take part in both ODis and T20Is but he is unlikely to part in the entire edition of this year's IPL as England will take on Ireland at the start of May and Andrew Strauss, England’s Director of Cricket, has said that the players picked for Ireland need to be in England by May 1.

Sportskeeda’s take

Ben Stokes is undoubtedly one of the most destructive players in limited-overs cricket and his ability to contribute across various facets of the game will make him a gamechanger for any side in the IPL. But with the series against Ireland taking place during the IPL, it remains to be see if an IPL side is willing to break the bank for a player who may not take part in the entire tournament.