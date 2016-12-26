Bengal batsman Pankaj Shaw scores 413* in a three-day club game

(Image Courtesy: India Today)

Bengal batsman Pankaj Shaw scored 413 without being dismissed in a three-day club game held by Cricket Association of Bengal. The right-handed batsman achieved this remarkable feat in a three-day CAB first division tournament game between Barisha Sporting and Dakshin Kalikata Sansad (DKS).

Representing Barisha Sporting, Shaw hammered 44 fours and 23 sixes in his 289 ball knock. The 28-year-old became the first player to get a 400+ score in the three-day CAB league. His knock of 413* helped Barisha Sporting pile agony on the opposition at the Oxford Mission Douglas Ground at Behala.

Finding able partners for the sixth and the eighth wicket, Shaw anchored the innings and hammered the bowlers. Barisha Sporting piled up a mammoth 708/8 in 115 overs on the back of his 413. DKS in reply were all out for 369 to hand a first innings lead to Barisha Sporting, who returned with four points from the game.

There’s something about Indian batsmen converting their starts into big scores these days. Karun Nair, not long ago, converted his maiden test century to a 303* in only his third test match. Pranav Dhanawade, a 15-year-old Mumbai player, scored 1000+ runs in a game earlier this year.

In the Ranji trophy, Maharashtra players Swapnil Gugale and Ankit Bawne stitched up a mountain of 594 run partnership. And now this remarkable innings from Pankaj Shaw. Such instances from the domestic circuit are exciting for Indian cricket and the future looks bright.

In this fast-paced era of cricket and with IPL taking the centre stage, the youngsters are wooed towards a ‘hit-out or get-out’ style of batting. It is heartening to see players ready to battle it out in the middle and get long runs. They have the mindset of putting a heavy price on their wicket and not getting out easily once they get their eye in. It is a testimony of the players’ mental and physical strength and the belief and confidence they have in their batting technique.

The experience of playing a marathon innings in domestic cricket will help the players in going a long way when faced with tougher challenges. After seeing such a performance, we can certainly expect many more of Karun Nairs from India who will leave an impact almost instantly at the highest level.

Pankaj Shaw gave himself and every one of us a gift on Christmas by putting on display such a stunning knock.

