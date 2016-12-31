Best XI across all formats in 2016

Here are the best players in cricket across all formats in 2016.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Top 5 / Top 10 31 Dec 2016, 17:22 IST

No player scored more centuries than David Warner’s nine in 2016

2016 was a year that saw plenty of brilliant performers and performances. West Indies won the World T20, India went through the entire year unbeaten in Tests and England established themselves as a formidable outfit in the shorter formats.

The modern fab four (Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith) all scored over 1,800 runs and finished as four of the top five run-getters in international cricket. But only three of the four make it into this side.

The side consists of five front-line batsmen, an all-rounder and four bowlers, including three seamers and a spinner. Australia dominate this side with four players while there are two players each from England, India and South Africa while there is a solitary player from Pakistan.

Here is the best team across all formats in 2016:

David Warner

Having been a regular fixture in the Australian side across all three formats, David Warner wasn't really under any pressure in 2016 to perform. But they say that your biggest competition is yourself and Warner really took that seriously as he went berserk and smashed all of his previous records and also a few more in the calendar year.

An explosive opener, who was thought o be ideal in the shorter formats, not only has Warner show he is a multi-format player but also finished 2016 with more centuries than anyone else in international cricket.

In his 44 matches, the 30-year-old smashed 2,374 runs at an average of 47.48 with nine centuries, including his career-best ODI score and the highest tally of runs in a calendar year by an Australian opener.