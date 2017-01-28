Best XI of the Big Bash League Season 6

Sportskeeda picks the best XI from the tournament after the final which was held at the WACA.

by Debdoot Das Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jan 2017, 21:31 IST

The Scorchers won BBL 06, which was also their third BBL title

The Perth Scorchers won the sixth edition of the Big Bash League on Saturday by beating Sydney Sixers convincingly by 9 wickets with 25 balls to spare.

After having won the toss, the Scorchers sent the Sixers to bat on a fast WACA wicket. The Sixers found themselves in trouble from the very beginning with the top order falling in quick succession. The likes of Johan Botha and Brad Haddin helped them get to a respectable score of 141/9 but it was never going to be enough.

In reply, the Scorchers knocked off the runs in just 15.5 overs. So as we come to the end of the season we create a team based on the best of players in each outfit.

So here is how it goes:

The top order:

#1 Brendon McCullum (captain)- 323 runs

McCullum was in sublime form for the Heat

The Brisbane Heat lost in the semis after a spectacular super over finish but not before their talismanic captain had left his mark on the season. Prior to BBL 6, the Gabba had never experienced a sold out game but this season all games were packed to capacity. Now, McCullum has to be credited for this. The former New Zealand star also led from the front to give his side a launch pad every now and then and was thus a key reason behind their success.

He brought the best out of his team-mates by motivating them throughout. He contributed to the team with a few swashbuckling knocks which included an 18-ball fifty against Melbourne Renegades.

#2 Aaron Finch - 354 runs

Finch for much of the season was a man with a mission as he was hell bent on proving the Australian selectors wrong in not picking him for the Pakistan series.

Finch scored 210 of his 354 tournament runs after being told his services in the green and gold would not be required. Besides, the truckloads of runs he kept wickets twice and almost pulled off a thrilling victory for his side bowling the last over (against Perth Scorchers).

Finch was quite brilliant as the leader of the side too putting his part-timers to good use. He scored four fifties and was the lynchpin of the Renegades’ outfit.

In his 354 runs, he hit 15 sixes and 29 boundaries.

#3 Ben Dunk (wicket-keeper) - 364 runs

Before the season began Dunk was part of a mismatch trade where he was swiped for Hamish Kingston by the Hobart Hurricanes. Turning up for the Adelaide Strikers he stuck form from the very beginning and finished as the highest run-scorer in the 2016-17 edition.

It’s quite strange why the Strikers managed only three wins with Dunk batting at the top for them. He failed in just one game where he got out for 0 against table toppers Perth Scorchers and his next lowest score was 31. He scored three half-tons and kept wickets in five of his side’s eight outings. He also picked up his first BBL wicket with his off-spinners.