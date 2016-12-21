Play of the Day: Big Bash League 2016-17 - Security Official pulls off a stunning catch

The security official lapped up a “crowd catch” off a Joe Burns six-hit

Australia’s most awaited T20 tournament is well and truly underway.

If Andre Russell got heads turning on opening night with a black and pink bat, the second match witnessed plenty of big hitting and eye-popping catching. But there was one piece of catching action that drew the loudest cheer of the night.

Guess you could say he has secure hands... #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/AmsOaecBu8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2016

It happened in the final ball of the 18th over of the Brisbane Heat innings. Joe Burns, with three Test hundreds under his belt, played a hook shot wide over the wide-fine-leg boundary off a Kane Richardson short ball.

Joe Burns plays the pull shot for a six

Needless to say, he struck it well and the ball soared over the boundary ropes. A six was assured but with the ball sailing into the stands, a “crowd catch” beckoned.

Enter “security official”.

Now these are the good samaritans seated on the edge of the ropes and assigned the task of crowd control. Remember, this is Australia and people love running on to the ground – sans clothes, more often than not. The security officials face the crowd at all time and are hardly able to catch a piece of on-field cricket action while discharging their duties.

But as the crowd in front of him roared in anticipation of the six, the bearded official couldn’t help but turn in the direction of the ball.

The security official appeared calm as the ball approached him

And as the ball flew straight towards him, the official caught the ball with consummate ease to complete a clean “crowd catch”.

He caught it like a pro

Now we don’t know if this security official has been a player in the past, but what stood out was the nonchalant manner in which he held the catch – replete with the finger points up (the Aussie way).

Such was the unassuming demeanour of the official that despite the crowd going absolutely berserk in the background, he maintained his poker face and resumed his crowd-watching duties after flinging the ball back to the outfielder.

As easy as that

Adam Gilchrist in the commentary box was visibly thrilled to bits with what he’d witnessed and soon enough, kids on the fence sought autographs from the official.

And this wasn’t the only piece of super catching the match witnessed. A little earlier in the game, Kieron Pollard had pulled off a stunning catch on the boundary to send back Chris Lynn.

WHAT. A. CATCH!



Pollard stopped a rocket in the deep! #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/iDfM0s0Jfh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2016

