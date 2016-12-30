Big Bash League – Week 2: Oye Captain Fantasy Tips

Kevin Pietersen is the obvious contender for Melbourne’s opening match

As expected, the Big Bash League got off to a terrific start with crowds thronging the stadiums in huge numbers. Now a hectic second week awaits us post the Christmas break. Oye Captain users, who haven't able to find success in the opening week, will now have a fair idea to fare better in the second week. With eight matches up our sleeves, here are some tips to help you out.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars

The Melbourne Stars finally open their campaign in the sixth game of the tournament against a side that struggled to post big totals last campaign. That's a clear indication to pick up a couple of bowlers at least in your XI from the Stars.

Adam Zampa is always a wicket taking option and hence is a must have. Ben Hilfenhaus is another option that you can consider since he can make early inroads with the new ball. From the Hurricanes, Cameron Boyce and Shaun Tait seem to be ideal picks especially considering the latter's unpredictable nature. Among the wicketkeepers, Tim Paine should be your first choice!

The Stars also provide plenty of all-round options for you to choose from. It's quite a tricky situation to be in as Hurricanes have Dan Christian as well. The trio of Glenn Maxwell, Luke Wright and Marcus Stoinis seem to be the perfect blend in terms of cost and impact but Christian isn't a bad option to have.

Among the batsmen, Kevin Pietersen will be an obvious contender but Kumar Sangakkara can be avoided at least for now considering he had a torrid time last season. Ben Dunk and Rob Quiney can provide value for money.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers

Considering the SCG's slow nature, the spinners can prove to be handy which brings the likes of Stephen O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon and Ashton Agar into the picture irrespective of their value. Someone like Andrew Tye can prove to be handy as well with his variations apart from Behrendorff.

If you want to go with an experienced campaigner, pick Brad Haddin as your keeper else pick Sam Whiteman since he has been in great form with the bat in the warm-up games.

After his heroic effort with the bat on the opening night, Moises Henriques seems to be an obvious choice alongside someone like Mitchell Marsh. Johan Botha being an off spinner can fill the third slot but he is quite expensive.

Among the batsmen, Daniel Hughes seems to be a safe choice after his half-century on opening night, and the fact that he also costs only 7.5. England opener Jason Roy is a must have considering his form off late. Ian Bell can be picked if you are willing to gamble but Michael Klinger is another option that can guarantee you points considering his consistency.