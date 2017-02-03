Blind T20 World Cup: India crushes England by 10 wickets

Australia, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh too win matches

by Press Release Report 03 Feb 2017, 13:04 IST

In the match between Indian Team and England BCEW, the defending champions, India secured yet another victory by 10 wickets. England BCEW won the toss and elected to bat first and put up a target of 158/10 for India to chase at the end of the 19.4 overs.

Edward James Hossell and Justin Hollingsworth scored 57 (34) and 24 (17) respectively. India CAB managed to pick up all the wickets of England BCEW with Ketan Patel picking 2 and Venkateswara Rao D, Jafar Iqbal, SonuGolkar and Sunil picking 1 each.

In the second innings, openers of India CAB showed exemplary batsmen skills with SukhramMajhi 67 (32) n.o. including 12 Boundaries, and Ganesh BabubhaiMundakar 78 (34)n.o. with 15 spectacular boundaries, chasing the target in just 11 overs.

New Zealand Blindcaps took over the Australia BCA on the fourth day of T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind. Australia won by 8 wickets. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat and were able to put up a score of 168/1 in 20 overs.

Openers of New Zealand Blindcaps put up the score on the scoreboard with JH Dunn scoring 52 n.o. and MLK McCaskill 83 (70). In the Second innings, Australia suffered two wickets with BD Wilson of New Zealand was able to score a wicket however, were able to chase the target in just 10.2 overs.

Ned Adam Charles Brewer Maiga and Steffan Francesco Nero of Australia BCA scored 82n.o. and 41 n.o. respectively.

Sri Lanka CAB lost to Pakistan Blind Cricket Team by 5 wickets. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. Sri LankaCABwas able to put up a target of 164 for Pakistan at the end of 20 overs. ChandanaDeshapriya of Sri Lanka came close to scoring a half century with 46 runs out of 43 balls and DimuthuRavindra scored 22 n.o.

However, Sri Lanka lost 7 wickets with BadarMunir and Sajid Nawaz of Pakistan Blind Cricket Team picking up one wicket each. In the second innings, Pakistan chased the score in 17.1 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. BadarMunir scored 49(31) and Amir Ishfaq 36 (23). SurangaSampath of Sri Lanka picked up 2 wickets of Pakistan

In the match of South Africa SABC against the Nepal CAB Team, Nepal won by 6 wickets. Nepal CAB won the toss and elected to bowl first. South Africa put up a score of 146/5 on the scoreboard at the end of 20 overs. South African batsmen Dominic Scott Adriaans and SonwabileBidla scored 33 (34) and 57 n.o. respectively.

Sunil Rana Magar and Kritan Shrestha Duwal of Nepal picked up 2 wickets and 1 wicket respectively. In the second innings, NepalCABchased the target and scored 149 for loss of 4 wickets in 17.3 overs. Sunil SubediChhetri scored 46 (33) n.o. and Ramesh Bahadur Baniya, Sunil Rana Magar, Sunil Thapa Magar, Lok Bahadur Thapaand Kritan Shrestha Duwal scored 24 (28), 38 (35), 5 (8) and 9 (8) n.o. respectively.

Buhle Bhidla, Doctor Wiilliam Malinga, Tefo Lesley Classen and SonwabileBidla of South Africa took a wicket each.

The fifth match of the day saw West Indies WICCB set against the Bangladesh BBCC in which Bangladesh won by 8 wickets.West Indies WICCB won the toss and elected to bat first and were able to put the target of 195 for the loss of 6 wickets at the end of the first innings.

Kevin Andrew Douglas and Gregory Lee Stewart of West Indies scored 112 (65) and 57 (43) respectively.AbdullahZobir and MdMahnud Rashid of Nepal picked up one wicket each. In the second innings, Bangladesh scored 196/2 in 19.4 overs Tanzjlur Rahman and Mahbubul Hasan Emon scored 90 n.o. and 52 n.o. respectively.

Lo-Shane Omar Myles and Anthony Fitzgerald Cummins were able to secure 1 wicket each.

Following are the results for the 4th Day:

England BCEW: 158/10 in 19.4 overs (Justing Hollingsworth 24, Nathaniel Gerard Foy 7, Matthew Dean 6, Peter Blueitt 9, Luke Jason Smith Sugg 16, Matthew James Page 0, Edward James Hossell 57, Amin Afshari 0, Simon Joseph McDonaghLedwith 1, Daniel Alfred Field 11 n.o., Mark Anthony Turnham 8, Ketan Patel 2-40, Venkateswara Rao D 1-20, Sunil 1-12, SonuGolkar 1-17, Iqbal Jafar 1-10) lost to India CAB: 159/0 in 11 overs (SukhramMajhi 67 n.o., Ganesh BabubhaiMundakar 78 n.o.)

-----

New Zealand Blindcaps: 168/1 in 20 overs (JH Dunn 52 n.o., MLK McCaskill83 , Raymond Stephen Sutton Moxly 1-29) lost to Australia BCA: 172/2 in 10 overs (Michael Constantine Zannis 10 , Ned Adam Charles Brewer Maiga 82 n.o., Matthew James Cameron 4 , Steffan Francesco Nero 41 n.o., BD Wilson 1-36)

-----

Sri Lanka CAB: 164/7 in 20 overs (RuwanWasantha 20, SurangaSampath 20, KaviduSahan Kumara Thoma Dura 0, ChandanaDeshpriya 46, UpulSanjeewaKankanamGamage 8, DimuthuRavindra 22, Rpriyantha Kumara Ja Sing Arachchige 8 n.o., PathamSaman Kumara 9, BadarMunir 1-18, Sajid Nawaz 1-28) lost to Pakistan Blind Cricket Team: 165/5 in 17.2 overs (BadarMunir 49, Amir Ishfaq 36, Muhammad Akram 31, Muhammad Zafar 4, Muhammad Jamil 16, Ayoub Khan 11 n.o., Sana Ullah Khan 3 n.o., SurangaSampath 2-25, DimuthuRavindra1-39, PathumSaman Kumara 1-36)

----

South Africa SABC: 146/5 in 20 overs (Dominic Scott Adriaans 33, Joshua Douman 1, Kenneth NkokotoNhlanhlaMabela 2, SonwabileBidla 57 n.o., BuhleBhidla 32, Johan Schoreder 0, Sunil Rana Magar 2-26, Kritan Shrestha Duwal 1-5) lost to Nepal CAB: 149/4 in 17.3 overs (Ramesh Bahadur Baniya 24, Sunil Rana Magar 38, Sunil SubediChhetri 46 n.o., Sunil Thapa Magar 5, Lok Bahadur Thapa 9, Kritan Shrestha Duwal 0 n.o, BuhleBhidla 1-20, Doctor WiilliamMalinga 1-39, Tefo Lesley Classen 1-17, SonwabileBidla 1-21)

----

West Indies WICCB: 195/6 in 20 overs (Kevin Andrew Douglas 112, CaneelWayney Graham 1, Leroy Orin Phillips 2, Lo-Shane Omar Myles 9, Gregory Lee Stewart 57, Anthony Fitgerald Cummins 0, DennalDeboya Shim 0 n.o., Abdullah Zobir 1-28, MdMahnud Rashid 1-18) lost to Bangladesh BBCC: 196/2 in 19.4 overs (Md Abdul Malek 20, Mohammed Mohsin Hosen Joy 17, Tanzjlur Rahman 90 n.o., Mahbubul Hasan Emon 52 n.o., Lo-Shane Omar Myles 1-34, Anthony Fitzgerald Cummins 1-55)