Blundell the only newcomer in New Zealand one-day squad

by Reuters News 21 Jan 2017, 06:24 IST

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell has replaced the injured Luke Ronchi in New Zealand's one-day squad for their Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia that starts on Jan. 30.

Blundell, who was brought into the Twenty20 squad for the final match against Bangladesh earlier this month when Ronchi got injured, was the only newcomer in the ODI squad.

Opening batsman Tom Latham is also expected to take the gloves at some stage as the New Zealand selectors look to build some flexibility in their team ahead of the Champions Trophy in England later this year.

"It's hard to replace the experience that Luke brings, but it's good Tom Blundell got a small taste of the environment during the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh and this will be another opportunity for him in the squad," selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement on Saturday.

"Having Tom Latham as an option gives the squad flexibility and allows us the chance to play an extra bowling option.

"He's done it before for us, but well look to give Tom an opportunity to have a game with the gloves in the (domestic one day competition) before the opening match."

All-rounder Corey Anderson, who is still restricted from bowling, missed out as he was considered only as a batsman.

Ross Taylor has returned after he missed the limited overs matches in Australia and then against Bangladesh due to eye surgery.

Neil Broom, who made a superb return after six years in the one-day wilderness to replace Taylor, has been retained. Both are in the side and could provide a strong middle order with Colin Munro batting at six and Colin de Grandhomme possibly coming in at seven.

"We have a number of options to consider in the middle order and having Ross and Neil in there gives the batting line-up a much more experienced look to it than the squad which toured Australia," Larsen added.

"Australia have shown how dangerous they are, but with the Chappell-Hadlee trophy on the line at home, we know we have an exciting opportunity."

The first match is on Jan. 30 in Auckland, before the series moves to Napier (Feb. 2) and ends in Hamilton on Feb. 5.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

