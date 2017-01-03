Centurion Dean Elgar hails phenomenal teammate de Kock

South Africa's hero on day one, Dean Elgar, reserves special praise for his teammate, Quinton de Kock

de Kock has been labeled as a ‘freak of world cricket’ by his teammate

What’s the story?

The South African cricket team have always boasted of mercurial talents - players who look to have ability far beyond their peers, players that appear to be in a league of their own as they go on their way to achieving incredible things in their career.

One such player making the headlines these days is wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock. Coming off his best year in international cricket in 2016, he started 2017 in fabulous fashion on an incredibly tough batting wicket at the Newlands Cricket Ground against Sri Lanka with a brisk unbeaten 68 off 90 balls.

His knock caught the eye of opening batsman Dean Elgar who put in a perfect openers’ knock in tough circumstances, picking his shots carefully as he battled his way to a fabulous 129 on day 1.

De Kock’s knock was what caught the eye though. Being asked to describe the wicket-keeper by sport24.co.za, this is what Elgar had to say, "Quinny is one of those freaks of world cricket."

In case you didn’t know...

The picturesque Newlands stadium provides the perfect setting for the second of three Tests between South Africa and Sri Lanka. Renowned for producing green tops, the pitch curators have outdone themselves this time, with a pitch that was described as the ‘greenest ever’ by Dean Elgar.

Having started out as a middle-order batsman, Elgar’s career turned a page when he started to open the batting for his country in Tests. But with an average of less than 40 in his career, and having had one of his poorer years in 2016, the pressure to perform was firmly on him.

On day one at Cape Town, in his finest hour in international cricket, he stood tall as he scored an imperious 129 to thwart the Lankans.

De Kock’s international career, on the other hand, has been a dream, as he has earned fans all over the world for his belligerent style and unquestionable talent.

The heart of the matter

None of South Africa’s top-order batsmen, Stephen Cook, Hashim Amla or even JP Duminy provided support to Elgar in tough conditions on day 1 as Sri Lanka’s bowlers, especially, Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara ran riot.

This was until de Kock made his way out to the middle, and made batting look simple as he provided the perfect counter-attacking knock to help his country from the No. 7 spot in the batting order.

Elgar was in absolute awe of his teammate. "His nature of play is not going to change very much. He puts bowlers under a lot of pressure. They tend to think that they’re on top of him, but next thing you wipe your eyes and he’s got a 50 which is great for us. I can’t compete with Quinny … he’s a world beater. The moment I start trying to compete with him is when I’m going to fail.” he said.

What’s next?

The Proteas will be feeling much more comfortable having ended day one at 297/6 with de Kock still at the crease. Captain du Plessis will be aware that if they can add another 100 runs on the board, the visitors will have a really tough time on this track.

It will be interesting to see de Kock’s approach early on day 2 as he nears only his 3rd Test century.

Sportskeeda’s take

For years Adam Gilchrist was our favorite player. When he came out to bat late for the Australian cricket team in Tests, he had the ability to completely change the complexion of the game.

Now, baby-faced de Kock is reveling in that kind of role. Frankly put, it’s a lot of fun. There is no doubt about de Kock’s dominance in ODI cricket, having already amassed 11 centuries in less than 70 games.

Who wouldn’t want to be a batsman when batting looks like this?