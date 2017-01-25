Cheteshwar Pujara reveals India will have their own plans if Australia indulge in sledging

Pujara will have a key role to play at the top order.

Cheteshwar Pujara will want his bat to do the talking in the series versus Australia

What’s the story?

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has said that India will be read with their own plans if Australia sledge in the Border-Gavaskar series starting next month. The 29-year-old further said that the upcoming tour would be tough for them, but admitted that they would come with their own plans to counter the conditions in India.

“Yes it will be challenging for Australia in India. If they sledge..I remember we had a plan to sledge them when we last went to Australia. It will be tough for them when they come here,” Pujara told India Today in an interview.

In case you didn’t know..

The Australian Cricket Team over the years have employed the sledging strategy successfully with various teams in order to mess up with the opposition’s momentum and to ruffle a few feathers.

This attitude has come for some sharp criticism from various quarters, but it still remains a topic that is highly debatable.

The heart of the matter

When asked further on who would take the responsibility of giving it back to the Australians when they begin to chatter, Pujara said that they would discuss it in the team meetings and added that at the end of the day, the most important thing was to win.

“We will decide that in the team meetings. Look it's all about winning the game and sledging is a part of that,” the right-hander added.

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see how the Australians react to this bit of news as well how they combat a situation when the Indians are all over them. Not too many teams either home or away have managed to put them under pressure as much as India have in the past decade and it will be no different this time around as well, with an in-form R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja awaiting them.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is good to see teams not willing to hold back when the Australian players employ the sledging the strategy against them. Many greats in the game have said they had no issues with a bit of chatter in the middle, however, what none of them ever were in favour was any kind of words which were hurtful to the opposition in any form.