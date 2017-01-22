Chris Gayle wants to continue playing till he turns 50

Flamboyant Caribbean opener also aims to make Test comeback soon and score 400.

22 Jan 2017

Gayle is one of the most quirky characters to ever play the game

What’s the story?

Flamboyant Caribbean opener Chris Gayle has announced his intentions to continue playing till he turns 50. The major motivation behind the seasoned campaigner’s aim stems from a desire to showcase his batting skills live in front of his nine-month-old daughter Chrisalina.

“I want to be the first man to play till 50. I'd love her (daughter) to see me play cricket. I want her to just turn up in the stands and watch dad play a game of cricket. I'd love her to actually witness it one day. Age is something, it's (just) a number. It's about the body – when you're young you can get away with a lot of things, you definitely do a lot more partying,” Gayle told Fox Sports.

The 37-year-old explained, “You have to keep in shape and you have to start eating properly as well now. Being older now, you have to do all these things. Freshen up the body and make sure you can actually last longer.”

In case you didn’t know...

Gayle was recently in the news for his furious Twitter tirade at Network 10 over a payment issue. The left-hander claimed that the channel owes him a special payment for wearing helmets fitted with a camera during the 2015/16 Big Bash League (BBL).

The heart of the matter

The charismatic Jamaican is famous for his exploits both on and off the field. An avid enthusiast of parties and cooking, he has frequently dragged himself into controversies for his outspoken nature. After an insensitive interview with a female reporter and the subsequent $10,000 fine, he mockingly introduced his then new-born daughter as ‘Blush’.

Though he claimed to have skipped the 2016/17 BBL edition, the franchises might not have picked Gayle in order to avoid another furore. A veteran of 103 Tests, 269 ODIs and 50 T20Is, his previous appearance for West Indies came during the 2016 World T20 final. However, he has been plying his trade in numerous Twenty20 leagues across the globe.

What’s next?

Gayle is expected to next take the field during the 2017 Pakistan Super League (PSL). He will play for Karachi Kings this time around after being swapped by Lahore Qalandars for seamer Sohail Tanvir. The tournament is slated to kick start in UAE on February 9.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Considering his travails with injury and a batting style that is heavily reliant on hand-eye co-ordination, it will be a tall order for Gayle to keep playing until 50. Contrary to his claims, he won't be the first man to do so as three Englishmen (Wilfred Rhodes, WG Grace and George Gunn) and 1 Australian (Bert Ironmonger) have achieved the feat in Tests.

As for his Test comeback, the selectors have indicated their preference to work with younger personnel. Already 37 and counting, his chances appear to be quite slim.