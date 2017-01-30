Chris Jordan could be just what the doctor ordered for Kolkata Knight Riders

The 28-year-old all-rounder has already admitted that he wants to play in this year's IPL.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 30 Jan 2017, 15:21 IST

Jordan has been in brilliant form with the ball

What’s the story?

Impressive performances in the Big Bash League and in the ongoing T20I series is likely to mean that England’s Chris Jordan might get another opportunity to showcase his credentials in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders looking like his ideal destination, due to their lack of fast bowlers.

"I’m going back into the auction and obviously hope to get picked up. It’s a tournament I really enjoyed, it really helped develop me as a player from that mental point of view, playing in front of big crowds every other day almost and you’re under a lot of pressure to deliver and perform,” Jordan said during the T20I series against India where he has picked up four wickets in two matches.

With KKR only having two front-line pacers and retaining the least number of players of all the IPL sides, they are expected to be busy in the IPL Auction that will take place on February 4, with Jordan likely to be one of thier top targets.

In case you didn’t know...

Jordan was one of 10 players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2017 auction although he picked up 11 wickets in the 2016 edition which saw RCB reach the final only to lose out to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The England international has already admitted that he has put his name in the hat for the upcoming season and is expected to be one of the biggest draws owing to his performances in the T20I series.

The heart of the matter

Kolkata Knight Riders are without doubt one of the most consistent and settled sides in the Indian Premier League. But having released Morne Morkel, Jason Holder, John Hastings, Shaun Tait and Jaydev Unadkat, they are certainly short on the pace bowling department.

Having retained the fewest number of players (14), KKR are expected to be busy in the auction as they will have a purse of Rs. 19.75 crore. With only Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav and Ankit Singh Rajpoot as their fast bowlers in the squad, Gautam Gambhir’s side are expected to big for a quality fast bowler and with his ability to nail yorkers and variations at the death, Jordan might just be who they need.

What’s next?

Chris Jordan will take part in the third T20I for England against India at Bengaluru, the home of his previous IPL side on February 1. Following that though all eyes will be on the IPL Auction for the 2017 edition of the tournament at Bengaluru. February 4 is when the auction will take place with several big names, including Chris Jordan up for grabs.

Sportskeeda’s Take

After releasing four foreign fast bowlers, including the likes of Jason Holder, John Hastings, Shaun Tait and Morne Morkel, Kolkata Knight Riders are clearly short on options who can bowl at the death. With a proven track record of not just taking wickets but also nailing his yorkers and slower balls, Jordan would certainly be a brilliant addition to KKR.