Confident of defending the T20 World Cup for the Blind title, says coach Patrick Raj Kumar

The tournament will kick off in New Delhi on 29 January 2017.

by Press Release News 23 Jan 2017, 19:53 IST

10 teams will take part in the T20 World Cup for the Blind

“We are confident of defending the T20 Cricket World Cup title for the Blind,” said a confident Indian cricket team coach, Patrick Raj Kumar.

Practising at Delhi Tamil Education Association Ground, Lodhi Estate (DTEA), he added that the confidence stemmed from the fact that the side had a long and fruitful practice session, which began in Indore on 4 January, went on until 17 January, and will now continue in Delhi until 25 January 2017.

The T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind will kick start in New Delhi on 29 January 2017, with the inauguration ceremony and league matches beginning on 31 January 2017. The tournament will conclude in Bangalore on 12 February 2017.

10 teams including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, England, Australia, West Indies, Bangladesh, South Africa and debutants New Zealand will be participating. The tournament is being organised by Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI), the cricketing arm of Samarthanam Trust for the disabled.

Patrick Raj Kumar added, “With no major injuries and all senior players in supreme form and with a couple of talented new faces, we have a very good team. One of the world’s fastest bowlers Deepak Malik and Captain Ajay Reddy are adding to the excitement. All 17 players are in good shape and physically fit to deliver good performances.

India are the favourites for the title

“Although we do not underestimate any team, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and England are the teams which pose tough challenges. New Zealand is a debutant and not many know what surprise they have in store. But overall we are happy with the practice and are confident of defending the title.”

Captain Ajay Reddy said, “We have worked on all aspects of the game. We have practised on bouncy, swinging as well as flat pitches. However, we do not want to take any team too lightly as each day is different. We will concentrate on one opponent at a time and aim for victory every single match.”

Mahantesh GK, President, Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), added, “We are glad to host the T20 World Cup Cricket and are very excited about the upcoming international tournament. I wish each and every team and participant the very best. Hope everyone puts in their complete effort and may the best team win.”

The matches for the 2nd T20 World Cup for the Blind in India will be held at Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Pune, Kochi, Faridabad, and Bhubaneshwar with the semi-finals in Bangalore and Hyderabad and the finals in Bangalore.