Cricket Association for Blind in India engages OXXY as medical partner for T20 World Cup

OXXY is India's largest healthcare network.

by Press Release News 25 Jan 2017, 14:24 IST

The Blind T20 World Cup will kick off next week

With a network of more than 1,80,000 hospitals, diagnostic and pathology labs, OXXY, which is India’s largest healthcare network, has come up to support the Blind Cricket World Cup T20 2017.

OXXY, which is constantly working for affordable and transparent healthcare in the country is sponsoring the blind cricket event. It is for the 1st time in the world of cricket that a company with such a wide network has sponsored and taken whole responsibility of the entire health and medical issues for the teams while they are representing their own countries on the field.

Pankaj Gupta, Director, OXXY extends his support and pledges free OXXY health plan for all Indian players and staff. “The main objective of OXXY sponsoring as Medical and Health partner in the World Cup is to motivate the teams to achieve new success in life. In India cricket is much more than a game, its a religion. Fitness and sports go hand in hand and with that in mind OXXY ensures that the game reaches the next level with 10 teams participating in a fortnight-long event to be played all over the nation.”

Also read: Confident of defending the T20 World Cup for the Blind title, says coach Patrick Raj Kumar

This engagement sends a strong message to mankind, with OXXY providing subsidised medical cost for all irrespective of any social parameters, the need of affordable and transparent healthcare in the country.

Sheetal Kapoor, Co-Founder, added, “OXXY feels glad to be a strategic partner for the T20 Blind World Cup. OXXY shall provide complete body checkup for all team players plus doctors/ paramedical staff and fully equipped ambulances shall be present at all the locations.”

Oxxy, which was started three and a half years ago, is a profitable startup valued at over USD 2.7 billion worldwide. Defending champions India are confident of holding onto their crown but regardless of who walks away with the honours in the end, it will be a win for the spirit of cricket.