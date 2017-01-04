Cricket in India could come to a standstill according to BCCI veteran

Karnataka State Cricket Association amongst the first to abide by the Lodha recommendations after SC ruling

The focus has to be on protecting the Indian cricket team

What’s the story?

In the aftermath of Anurag Thakur’s sacking for ‘obstructing’ the Supreme Court’s orders following the Lodha recommendations, state associations across the country have started to feel the pinch.

A BCCI veteran, who has served the BCCI for over two decades, believes that cricket in the country could very well 'come to a standstill' given the numerous challenges faced by the board right now.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said, "My worry is that cricket may come to a standstill without clear directions”

He was referring to the fact that the leadership across a number of the state bodies would have to be changed as well, as they must now abide the Lodha recommendations, and his fears came true when the top brass of the KSCA resigned on Tuesday.

The TNCA is in a crisis as well and has called for an executive meeting next week to decide the future course of action.

In case you didn’t know...

The Lodha committee sent in its recommendations to the Supreme Court on July 18, leading to the BCCI going back-and-forth with the SC for a couple of months. With the BCCI unwilling to change, the court had to force its kind.

A number of top BCCI and state officials will now be deemed ineligible, as the Lodha committee clearly disqualifies the following from holding a post –

Not an India citizen; over the age of 70; a minister or a government servant; someone who has been charged by a court of law in a criminal case; someone who holds any office or post in a sports or athletic association or federation apart from cricket.

The heart of the matter

The problem lies with the fact that a sort of vacuum has been created at the top with a number of bodies clearly unsure of their leadership at the moment, leading to absolute confusion.

This affects the functioning of the body, and thus, the daily operations – the conducting and organizing of cricket matches, the payment of players, etc.

As echoed by the BCCI veteran, “A vacuum has been created by the current situation. Who will take the vital decisions? Who will operate the accounts? Without anyone to operate the accounts how does one get the funds to run the daily affairs? “We have to fulfill international engagements in the new few months. There are domestic matches to be completed, and little is known on who can conduct them and how. We have a strange situation where the least suited person is the front-runner to head the Board.”

What’s next?

Top brass of the Karnataka and Kerala cricket boards have already relinquished their posts, and now the focus is on TNCA, who are headed by former BCCI and ICC top-man N Srinivasan.

“In light of the Supreme Court judgment dated January 2 and as modified by today’s order, the KSCA president P.R. Ashok Anand, secretary Brijesh Patel and treasurer Dayananda Pai have demitted their office with immediate effect,” said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the KSCA spokesman.

The TNCA released a statement, saying, “There aren't any discussions as such on who will be the next president as we are still waiting for some clarity on the order. We will keenly look at what the BCCI does after the administrators are named on January 19 and how they go about implementing things.“

The Supreme Court has laid down a marker with their ruling. Change, or be changed. Before the 19th of January, when the SC will appoint a new set of administrators at the top, one can expect to see new leadership across the various state bodies.

Sportskeeda’s take

The SC gave no room for leeway with its verdict, which was very definitive. Cricket in India had to undergo a radical change, and the SC believed that now is as good a time as any.

There is of course a larger fear that this could all fall part, descend into absolute chaos and affect the one thing that has still remained sacred – the Indian cricket team.

‘The game must go on’ is a phrase that is oft overused, but in testing times like this, it has never been more important.