Many cricketers wished the world a very happy new year

01 Jan 2017

Virender Sehwag led the way of the wishes

2016 is done and dusted and we are in 2017.On the outset of a brand new 12 months, several cricketers took to Twitter to wish the world a Very Happy New Year. Here are the best wishes:

Virender Sehwag

#HappyNewYearEveryone .May the world become a more loving, more joyful place to live in. Khel jaao ! pic.twitter.com/JvmHwoUIWu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 1, 2017

R Ashwin

1-1-2017.Heading into the 70th year of independence, how far have a come as a country?A better individual makes for a better country. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 1, 2017

Kevin Pietersen

HAPPY NEW YEAR! How about we dedicate a portion of our time this yr to something/someone that needs our help? I'm choosing #SaveOurRhinos pic.twitter.com/wxZTcDjUnb — KP (@KP24) January 1, 2017

Chris Gayle

All the best for 2017 peeps pic.twitter.com/wAZFxXNEGV — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 1, 2017

RP Singh

After a bittersweet 2016, wish you all the happiest of 2017. Hope the new year brings lots of opportunities and new adventures#happynewyear — R P Singh (@RpSingh99) January 1, 2017

James Faulkner

Happy New Year everyone

Get down to the @MCG tonight @StarsBBL vs @RenegadesBBL — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) January 1, 2017

Mohammed Shami

Let’s pray for a year with new Peace and Contentment,new Fortune and Friends God bless you throughout 2017 Have an unforgettable New Year — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 1, 2017

Michael Clarke

Wishing everyone a happy new year. Make 2017 the best year of your life — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 31, 2016

Stuart Broad

Happy New Year to you all from Australia! What a spectacular picture from Sydney. Well played .… https://t.co/G6UNyYYKor — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) January 1, 2017

Ishant Sharma

Happy new year , may god bless everyone pic.twitter.com/rE2QMeiLmv — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) December 31, 2016

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

Wishing everyone a new year filled with new hope ,new joy and new beginnings . pic.twitter.com/5bbEziumK5 — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) December 31, 2016

Shahid Afridi

We should all play our part and look to carry forward the good done in 2017 & onwards, to make our nation the greatest one ever — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 31, 2016

Russell Arnold

Have a fabulous 2017 everyone !! Be it full of joy , good health and plenty of success. Praying for peace on Earth.. Happy New Year !!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) January 1, 2017

