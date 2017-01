Cricketing fraternity wishes Rahul Dravid a Very Happy Birthday

Dravid turned 44 on Wednesday.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan News 11 Jan 2017, 14:13 IST

Rahul Dravid turned 44 on Wednesday

Former India captain Rahul Dravid celebrated his 44th birthday on Wednesday and the cricketing community took to social media to wish the right-hander a happy birthday.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Virat Kohli

Happy Birthday Rahul Bhai. Thank you for your encouragement & for being a great role model for all the budding cricketers out there — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 11, 2017

Virender Sehwag

He played in the V.

But was the biggest C. Commitment, Class,Consistency,Care. Proud to have played together.

Happy Birthday #RahulDravid . pic.twitter.com/eflnb49V6v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2017

Ajinkya Rahane

Wish you a very happy birthday Rahul bhai. Thank you for inspiring all of us not only on the field but off the field as well pic.twitter.com/8683LXSaLS — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) January 11, 2017

Aakash Chopra

Happy Birthday to Rahul 'The Team Man' Dravid. Always put 'Team before self' They don't make it like him anymore... #selfless #legend pic.twitter.com/bWb1zlyurc — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 11, 2017

Irfan Pathan

Wishing this GENTLEMAN a very happy birthday,I was lucky to have a senior player like him #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/qtvBrZEoP6 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 11, 2017

Gautam Gambhir

A very happy birthday to a special teammate and a legend of the game! Happy Birthday #RahulDravid , wish you all the best in the year ahead. pic.twitter.com/FLHgLthbCV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 11, 2017

Mohammad Kaif

Happy Birthday #RahulDravid .

One of the most selfless, likeable human being ever and the biggest reason to love the name "Rahul" pic.twitter.com/QrS6D8JVxk — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 11, 2017

Vinod Kambli

#RahulDravid .The great wall of India.Many happy returns of the day. Happy birthday to you Rahul May God bless you and give you health pic.twitter.com/cWG21g4Dpz — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) January 11, 2017

Rajasthan Royals

Here's wishing #RahulDravid a very Happy Birthday!



Share with us you favorite memory of 'The Wall' #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/q6uRfuaVVf — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 11, 2017

Delhi Daredevils

The man who dedicated his life to Indian cricket first as a player and now as a shepherd to the Indian youngsters!



#HappyBirthdayTheWall pic.twitter.com/wgn3pYMdBu — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) January 11, 2017

Anurag Thakur

Happy Birthday #RahulDravid ! A legend who's transformed the U-19 team & one of the finest cricketers the world hs ever seen! pic.twitter.com/fcUxC9y3ea — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 11, 2017

ICC

He was one of cricket's greatest batsmen, with 24,208 international runs, the 6th highest of all time. Happy 44th Birthday to Rahul Dravid! pic.twitter.com/Ea3yvN1Qav — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2017

BCCI

Sachin Tendulkar

Anil Kumble