David Miller ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against Sri Lanka

Miller has been ruled out of the remaining three ODIs after sustaining a finger injury.

What’s the story?

South Africa’s middle-order batsman, David Miller has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against Sri Lanka after sustaining a finger injury in the second ODI at Kingsmead, Durban.

Miller smashed a brilliant unbeaten 117 from 98 balls in the second game. However, later in the game, he injured the little finger on his right in an attempted catch from the bat of Niroshan Dickwella in the Sri Lankan innings.

“David required sutures to a laceration sustained while fielding a ball during the match last night. He will need at least 7-10 days to recover and will miss the remaining three matches of the series. He remains available for selection for the upcoming tour of New Zealand,” team manager Mohammed Moosajee later informed the media.

In case you didn’t know...

South Africa secured an easy win in the first ODI, beating Sri Lanka by 121 runs. In the second ODI held on February 1st at Kingsmead, South Africa piled up 306 in their innings to which David Miller contributed with a splendid hundred.

In reply, the Sri Lankan openers Nisroshan Dickwella and Upal Tharanga started off well. However, by the end of 38th over, the visitors had lost all their batsmen as they were skittled for 186.

The heart of the matter

Following the first innings score of 306, Sri Lankan batsman Niroshan Dickwella who was batting under pressure had flicked the ball uppishly towards mid-wicket, where David Miller was stationed. Diving in towards the ball in an attempt, Miller ended up hurting his right finger.

Owing to his finger injury in the innings, Miller has been ruled out of the ODI series. However, Cricket South Africa has not made any replacement.

What’s next?

With South Africa leading the five-match ODI series by 2-0, Sri Lanka will look to bounce back in the next game and establish a chance to win the series. With Miller ruled out of the ODI series, the replacement for the next ODI game might come in the form of Farhan Behardien.

Sportskeeda take

Miller has been in fine form of late. The southpaw showcased his brilliant batting skills in the T20 series against Sri Lanka when he hit 40 off just 18 balls to set up a win for South Africa in the first T20I. He continued his fine form into the ODI series, grabbing a hundred.

Whoever now comes in to replace the hard-hitting batsman will have some big shoes to fill.

