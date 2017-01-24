David Warner looking forward to getting some rest ahead of tough India tour

David Warner acknowledges the massive challenges of playing in India

David Warner has brought plenty of smiles on people’s faces with his aggressive batting

What’s the story?

David Warner has had an incredible time in the last 24 months for the Australian cricket team. He has successfully transitioned from being an explosive and inconsistent opening batsman to an absolute world-beater, capable of taming any bowling attack in the world.

Recognition has followed for Warner. On the 23rd of January, he received the Allan Border Medal for being the best Australian cricketer for the second year running.

But even superhuman athletes like Warner need rest, and that’s exactly what he’s looking forward to before he travels to India.

"We're running ragged in the outfield ... we're giving everything we can, and I've run as hard as I can for every ball.” he was quoted as saying after the medal ceremony.

In case you didn’t know...

Australia are set to travel to India for a 4-match Test series that gets underway at the MCA Stadium, Pune on the 23rd of February. Australia are jumping into the deep end of the pool on their tour of India given their recent struggles while travelling to Asia.

India have become a consistent machine in Test cricket, capable of derailing any opponents as the West Indies, New Zealand and England have found out recently.

The Australian team were amongst the busiest in 2016. While a number of teams focussed on Test and T20 cricket, the Aussies also played a whole number of ODIs, leading to fatigue.

The heart of the matter

Warner scored 2374 runs from 44 matches for Australia in 2016 apart from leading IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL crown. He has carried his form into 2017 where Australia have already clinched an ODI series against Pakistan.

Fatigue plays a huge part in the modern game and it is important for any team to ensure their stars get sufficient rest. Warner is looking forward to some time off before the India tour gets underway.

"We are going to be working our backsides off physically and mentally as well before we even think about playing the game of cricket (in India). That's what gets you mentally tough and ready for those conditions. It's not the wicket it's not the opposition, the conditions. You've got the heat. Players that have been in India know how hard it is just to overcome that let alone the cricket itself. You've got to acclimatize.” he said about the massive challenges of playing in India.

What’s next?

The Australian vice-captain will be hoping he and Steven Smith can bring some joy for the Australians in India, where they have not won a series since 2004-2005 and won just one out of the last 10 played Tests.

Sportskeeda’s take

If there’s a man who deserves a break in world cricket, it is certainly David Warner. Australia will need to be at his absolute best if they are to entertain any ideas of upstaging India and Cricket Australia will do well to pamper Warner on his time off.