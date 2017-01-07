Reports: David Wiese set to end his international career after closing in on Kolpak deal with Sussex

All-rounder David Wiese looks like to join Rilee Rossouw and Kyle Abbott in choosing English county cricket over playing for South Africa.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 07 Jan 2017, 16:47 IST

Wiese even took part in the World T20, which was also his last international appearance

What’s the story?

South Africa’s limited-overs squad continues to take a major hit as there are reports that all-rounder David Wiese is likely to sign a Kolpak deal with an English county side (Sussex), following fast bowler Kyle Abbott and batsman Rilee Rossouw in bringing an premature end to their international career.

The 31-year-old all-rounder has represented his country 26 times but according to reports, he already informed his South African domestic side Titans that he is looking for a Kolpak deal but CEO of the side admitted there is no official confirmation yet.

Should the move go through, the all-rounder who plays in various domestic competitions around the world including the IPL will join Proteas batsman Stiaan van Zyle at Sussex, who signed for the county in November. His agent, Weber van Wyk, is the same one who secured the Kolpak deals for Abbott and Rossouw, who both joined Hampshire.

In case you didn’t know...

This news just comes hot on the heels of fast bowler Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw announcing their departure from the Proteas set-up, which is a direct result of the controversial quota system which is currently in place and the weakening currency in the country.

While Abbott and Rossouw are both younger than the all-rounder, who is 31, his departure will deprive them of the services of a handy all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball and has the experience of playing in nearly 150 T20 matches.

Heart of the matter

Following the exit of Abbott and Rossouw, the news that another player is set to make themselves unavailable for national selection will come as a body blow for South Africa, who are trying their best to rebuild a side that was demolished in their tour of India and has since lost the No.1 Test ranking.

Wiese, played in 26 matches for the Proteas, 20 of which came in the shortest format (T20Is) but the fact that his last appearance was in March 2016 suggests that he has fallen out of favour with the national set-up. But his experience will be a blow to the Proteas, who are still reeling from the loss of two key limited-overs players in Rossouw and Abbott and will have to add Wiese to the list as well.

What next?

South Africa are currently playing a Test series against Sri Lanka and folllowing Kyle Abbott’s decision, have brought in an uncapped pacer for the third Test. Wiese, who has proven himself to be an useful white-ball player will be missed in the 3-match T20I series and 5-match ODI series scheduled against Sri Lanka.

Sportskeeda’s take

South Africa head coach Russell Domingo was already furious with Rilee Rossouw for abandoning ship and signing a Kolpak deal with Hampshire, so if Wiese’ deal does go through, it will be interesting to see his reaction. The mass exodus of players from the country, especially important ones who still had a big future ahead of them doesn't bode well for South Africa cricket going forward.