David Willey ruled out, Joe Root cleared for first T20I against India

The 26-year old Willey suffered a shoulder injury during the third ODI between India and England at Kolkata.

Willey has been ruled out of the first T20I against India

What’s the story?

English left-arm pacer David Willey has been ruled out of the first T20 against India after failing to recover from a shoulder injury. Clarification on Joe Root’s niggle was also made, and the English batsman has been given the green signal to play the opening match of the three-match series.

“David flew in yesterday, missed practice in the morning and he won't be fit for selection. Nothing serious showed up on the scan, which is a huge positive because initially it looked quite painful, but he won't be fit for tomorrow's game", said Eoin Morgan, England’s T20I captain.



In case you didn’t know…



Willey sustained an injury on his shoulder while bowling during the final ODI against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and was sent for scans. England won the match by five runs although Willey could go through only two out of his allotted quota of ten.

Joe Root, on the other hand, could not feature in the final ODI due to a niggle.

The heart of the matter

Willey went for scans after his injury in Kolkata, and the results revealed no serious damage, but the fast bowling all-rounder couldn’t take part in practice, and was eventually ruled out of selection, at least for the first T20.

Joe Root, his Yorkshire teammate, however, has been given the go-ahead to feature in the T20I series, which begins with the first match in Kanpur.

Willey, who is also a useful batsman down the order, was touted as one of the key players for the English team’s plans in the shortest format. The 26-year old, who has played 12 T20Is, made his debut in June 2015.

What’s next?

Tymal Mills, another left-arm pacer, who has just one T20I cap to his name for the English team, might get a look-in. Chris Jordan, another pacer who featured for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL last year, is also another option for the English team, but Mills, who is a like-for-like replacement, might edge past.

Sportskeeda’s take

As suggested by Morgan, Willey’s injury gives the others a chance to show what they are capable of. Mills’ express pace works to his advantage, as does his experience of playing various T20 leagues in the recent past. Also, the relative uncertainty over the inexperienced Mills’ bowling might be the surprise package England were looking to add to their win in the final ODI.