Defending champions India start on a winning note against Bangladesh

Pakistan also won their opening match against New Zealand.

by Press Release Report 30 Jan 2017, 17:44 IST

India got off to a fine start

The defending champions of the first T20 World Cup for the Blind, IndusInd Indian Blind Cricket team cantered to a win against Bangladesh Blind Cricket team by 129 runs in the opening match of the T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind.

India won the toss and elected to bat first and set a target of 279 in 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Openers Prakash J and Ketan Patel scored 96(57) and 98(50) respectively. Bangladesh bowler Md Shahadat Hossen picked up the wicket of Prakash J.

In the second innings, Bangladesh suffered a loss of 7 wickets with a total of 150 being put up on the scoreboard. Deepak Malik picked up 2 wickets and Ketan Patel, Ajay Kumar Reddy, Golu Kumar, and Sunil picked up one wicket each.

The Man of the Match was awarded to Ketan Patel.

The second game of the opening day saw Pakistan winning their match against New Zealand by 10 wickets. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. New Zealand set a score of 112 on the board in 20 overs with McCaskill scoring 27(47) and GC Williamson 14 not out in 16 balls.

Muhammad Jamil from the Pakistani Blind Cricket team picked up two wickets and Badar Munir picked up one wicket. The partnership of Badar Munir and Mohsin Khan won the match as they scored 117 in 7.2 overs with Badar Munir coming close to a century with his 92 not out off 35 balls, and Mohsin Khan scoring 15 in 12 balls. Badar Munir bagged the Man of the Match award.

Results

India, CAB: 279/5 in 20 overs (Prakash J 96, Ketan Patel 98, Venkateswara Rao D 35, Anis Beig 2, Ajay Kumar Reddy 9, Sunil 1 n.o., Ketan Patel 1-7, Ajay Kumar Reddy 1-11, Deepak Malik 2-20, Golu Kumar 1-18, Sunil 1-4) bt Bangladesh BCC: 150/6 in 20 overs (Arif 0, Mohammed Abdul Malek 29, Md Faisal 2, Mohammed Mohsin Hossen Joy 31, Abdullah Zobir 0, T 4, Mohammed Mahmud Rashid 3, Mohammed Rasve Hassan 26 n.o. Md Shahadat Hossen 0 n.o., Md Shahadat Hossen 1-14).

New Zealand: 112/7 in 20 overs (JH Dunn 0, MLK McCaskill 27, Parveen Shankar 12, BD Wilson 7, DB McCaskill 8, GC Williamson 14, MA Marsh 1, DM McCaskill 5, SJ Donnelley 0) lost to Pakistan 117/0 in 7.2 overs (Badar Munir 92 n.o., Mohsin Khan 15 n.o., Badar Munir 1-18, Muhammad Jamil 2-11).