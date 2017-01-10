Dengue fever sidelines Malinga from South African limited over series

by Reuters News 10 Jan 2017, 18:40 IST

Cricket - Sri Lanka Nets - Emirates Old Trafford - 27/5/14 Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls during nets Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga has been ruled out of the Twenty20 and One Day series against South Africa as he has yet to fully recover from a bout of dengue fever, officials said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old was expected to make a comeback after a litany of injuries but will now have to wait until next month at least when Sri Lanka play three T20 internationals in Australia.

He struggled last year with knee problems that kept him out of the World T20s and the Indian Premier League, and late last year had bout of dengue fever.

"He had a practice game last week and realised he still wasn't up the right level of fitness," team manager Ranjith Fernando told Reuters.

The last of Malinga’s 191 ODI appearances was against the West Indies in November 2015 and last February he played a single T20 international against the United Arab Emirates at the Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka play the last of three tests against South Africa from Thursday and then have three T20 internationals and five ODIs against their hosts.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)