Dr. DY Patil T20 Cup 2017- day 3, round-up: Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya shine

India U-19 wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who has been picked for the T20I squad was in sublime form.

Report 06 Jan 2017, 22:39 IST

Pant was on a rampage as he helped his side get over the line

Reliance 1 vs TATA Sports Club

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Reliance 1 did well to restrict TATA Sports Club before Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya saw them home with 10 balls spare as they secured a 3-wicket win. Pant in particular was brutal as he smashed a 14-ball 43 which included five sixes and two fours to guide his side to a comfortable victory.

After putting the opposition into bat, Reliance 1’s new ball bowlers, Nathu Singh and Hardik Pandya struck early as they removed both openers in the space of the first two overs. ID Chouhan steadied the ship with a 26-ball 45 but once fell so did TATA’s momentum and they could only manage 149/5 in their 20 overs. Saurabh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 3/17 in his four overs.

In response, Pant, who was selected for the Indian T20I squad began like a man on a mission and scored 43 of the first 47 runs that his side managed. In just 14 balls, he smashed 43 including two fours and five sixes before he was dismissed. Pandya followed that up with a 28-ball 36 before Yuzvendra Chahal saw his side home with 10 balls to spare.

D.Y Patil (B) vs BPCL

Despite having a bowling attack that comprised of IPL stars Kuldeep Yadav, Pragyan Ojha, Sandeep Sharma, BPCL failed to defend their total of 148/9 as they lost to D.Y Ptail (B) by two wickets with a ball to spare. Manish Pandey's 30 was one of just four double digit scores in the BPCL batting card.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, BPCL got off to a good start despite losing an early wicket as Pandey and opener Eknath Kerkar put on a fifty-partnership for the second-wicket but Pandey’s wicket triggered a collapse which their side never quite recovered from.

They could only manage 148/9, which didn’t look as though it was going to be enough. But in a star-studded bowling line-up it was Rishi Arothe who was the star with the ball, as he finished with figures of 4/23 but it just wasn’t good enough to see his side home as the game finished in the penultimate ball with the scoreboard reading 149/8.

Canara Bank vs RBI Sport’s club

Suchit Jagdish’s two-wicket haul wasn’t enough to help his side get Team Canara Bank over the line as they couldn’t defend their total of 135/6. KB Pawan top-scored with 62 for Canara Bank as their tally of 135 was chased with 10 balls to spare.

After winning the toss, RBI decided to bowl and did well to restrict them to 135/6. In response, the openers did well to get off to a good start and forties from two of the top three meant they got home with 10 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.

CAG vs ONGC

Ishwar Pandey may not have made the Indian ODI or T20I squad but his economical spell of 4-1-19-2 helped his side, CAG restrict Team ONGC to 160/7 before opener Swapnil Salvi scored a 47-ball 89 which included nine sixes and five fours saw CAG home with nine wickets and 29 balls to spare.