DRS to be used in the next World T20

No edition of the event has seen the technology being used.

West Indies are at present the reigning champions

What’s the story?

In an important development, the International Cricket Council(ICC) announced that from the next World T20, the Decision Review System will be used in the competition. They further confirmed that the upcoming Champions Trophy as well the Women’s World Cup will also have the technology in place.

The news was confirmed by Chief Executive of the apex body David Richardson earlier today:

DRS to be used in the ICC #CT17, all televised games at the #WWC17 & all future ICC World Twenty20 televised games with one review per side pic.twitter.com/7fkfYZmHro — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) February 4, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

There has been a storm in recent times following some of the decisions that were made in the recently concluded India-England T20I series. Visiting skipper Eoin Morgan was least happy with the umpiring calls made during the second game at Nagpur and a debate on whether DRS should be brought into action in the shortest format as well.

The heart of the matter

Almost every nation now has begun to understand the importance of the DRS, including India, the implementation of technology in the shortest format has not found as much voice now as it has in the past.

As we have in the past, umpires have committed some key errors, particularly when it came to not hearing the inside edge of the bat hitting pad and in order to remove such errors from the game, the technology comes in for good use.

What’s next

Now that the DRS has been decided to be implemented in the World T20, the next step will be to put it to use in the bilateral T20I series and hopefully, that also comes into effect soon enough to reduce the howler from the game further.

Sportskeeda's take

At a time when leading players like Joe Root have spoken about the need to DRS in T20Is, this decision by the ICC can be stated as timely and it will now be intriguing to see how much of an impact it has on the next World T20.