Dwayne Bravo to undergo surgery; Will miss the reminder of 2016-17 Big Bash League

Melbourne Renegades’ West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has confirmed that he has been advised to undergo a surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2016-17 KFC Big Bash League due to a hamstring injury he sustained last night.

Bravo, who was fielding on the boundary during the Perth Scorchers’ innings, made a desperate dive to cut off a boundary from the bat of Michael Klinger. The all-rounder held his hamstring in pain and called out for medical attention on the field and was escorted from the Etihad stadium on a Medicab.

Ten Cricket’s TV presenter Mel Jones gave an update on Bravo’s injury and said that the West Indian will undergo scans today. As per her comments, Bravo underwent scans earlier today and said that the tests revealed a serious injury that will require surgery and a prolonged stint away from the game.

“Unfortunately my Big Bash season is over which is very disappointing. I’ll now have surgery and the rehabilitation to get me fit and playing at my best again. I want to thank all the Renegades fans for their support for me and I hope to see them again next season,” Bravo said.

Renegades captain Aaron Finch, who bowled the last over in Bravo’s absence defending 9 runs and gave away a six off the last ball that led to Scorchers’ win, admitted that Bravo’s absence is a huge blow for his team.

“It’s a huge blow, he’s one of the best allrounders in the world. It’s an unbelievably damaging blow for us, but also for him because we know how much he loves coming out here,” the Australian opener said.

Veteran Renegades spinner Brad Hogg, who drove Bravo home after the match said that the all-rounder was more gutted about the loss than his injury and urged all his teammates to step up to cover the allrounder’s loss.

"I drove him home last night and he was more gutted about the loss. You never want to see players like that go down. If you see the footage, his ankle went below him and the surface was a bit uneven. And that's where the other guys have got to step up and play their roles. If you're going to win the Big Bash, you're going to require all 18 of the squad," Hogg conceded.

Though it has been confirmed that Bravo will miss the remainder of the BBL season, it remains unsure whether he will take part in the 2017 edition of the IPL. Renegades are looking to get a replacement for the two-time World T20 winner.