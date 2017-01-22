Fiery Warner helps Australia seal ODI series win over Pakistan

by Reuters News 22 Jan 2017, 17:24 IST

SYDNEY (Reuters) - David Warner's 12th one-day international hundred and brisk fifties from Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head set up Australia for an 86-run win over Pakistan in the fourth match on Sunday as the hosts secured an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

The diminutive opening batsman smashed 130 for his sixth ton in his last 11 innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, including his century before lunch in the third test against the same opponents in January.

Maxwell then pulverised the Pakistan attack with his 78 off 44 balls and added a quick-fire 100 for the fourth wicket with Head, who hit 51 off 36 balls, as the hosts piled up 353-6 in their 50 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Pakistan needed to pull off the highest successful ODI chase on Australian soil to keep the series alive but lacked the required firepower in their batting and were bundled out for 267 with six overs remaining in their innings.

Left-handed opener Sharjeel Khan top-scored for the touring side with his 74 off 47 balls keeping Pakistan in the hunt for the early part of their chase.

Australia's paceman Josh Hazlewood and leg-spinner Adam Zampa, playing in his first match of the series, picked up three wickets each.

DROPPED CATCHES

It was a forgettable day for Pakistan in the field as they dropped at least five catches and gave away extra runs through misfields and overthrows.

Warner put together a breezy 92-run opening stand with Usman Khawaja, who was caught behind for 30 and became the first of seamer Hasan Ali's five wickets.

Warner, who hit 11 fours and two sixes in his 119-ball knock, added 120 for the second wicket with captain Steve Smith which gave Australia an ideal platform for a huge total.

"It's the home crowd, absolutely love playing here," Warner said after being presented with the man of the match award.

"I was quite slow tonight, but it's always special to put the boys in a great position."

Hasan dismissed Warner and Smith, who made 49 after being dropped on 10, in the space of three deliveries but it did not hamper Australia's quest for quick runs.

Maxwell was dropped on eight and made Pakistan pay for their profligacy by hitting 10 fours and a six in his innings as Australia accumulated 118 runs in their last 10 overs.

Head smashed four sixes and two fours in his 36-ball knock.

The fifth and final match of the series will be played in Adelaide on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Ken Ferris)