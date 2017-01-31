Five best innings in ODI run chases in a losing cause

Some of the most blistering knocks in run chases that went in vain.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jan 2017, 14:57 IST

Styris carted the Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of the ground

ODI cricket has produced a few heroes who haven't quite managed to take their team to victory but nevertheless played their role to perfection. It might be a valiant effort from the top order or a lower order blitz that went in vain, but ultimately, the result is the same – a defeat.

There is little that cricket viewers haven't seen in ODI cricket. Think of the stunning tie between South Africa and Australia in the 1999 World Cup. Klusener played a brilliant cameo but could not finish the game off for his team.

Yet, such was his influence in that game, that he is remembered for his blitz much more than Shane Warne, who turned the match on its head with a four-wicket haul. Heroes never die. Their memories live on.

On that note, take a look at five superb counter-attacking innings in ODIs in run chases that went in vain.

#5 Scott Styris 141, NZ vs SL – 2003 World Cup

Scott Styris played one of the best innings of the 2003 World Cup in a pool encounter between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Bloemfontein. Jayasuriya's century took Sri Lanka to 272, a fighting total on a decent pitch.

New Zealand lost three in quick succession in the chase and were reeling at 15/3. Styris joined Cairns at the crease and the duo put on a 78-run stand. However, Cairns’ wicket was followed by a quite a few more as New Zealand stuttered to 94/5.

Styris, however, had other ideas and slammed the bowlers all around the park. He smashed a hundred and went on a six-hitting spree, smacking six maximums. He was the last man dismissed on 141 with New Zealand still 47 runs short. The next highest scorer in the innings was Cairns with 32.