Five most commonly discussed topics after Indian cricket team is announced

The announcement of Indian cricket team brings with itself a wave of excitement across the country. The sport, binding the passion of millions of hearts, sets a buzz amidst all those who had been waiting to hear the names of those who will be up for the next match.

All the cricket fans begin to anticipate the possible reasons for the selection or dropping of particular players. Especially in colleges, it becomes quite obvious that this topic would flare up amongst the cricket enthusiasts. Excitement and disappointment come handy with the announcements because team selection is a major event before every match.

The fans take on themselves to discuss all facets of the match and from legends to beginners and bowlers to batsmen, no one is spared. In fact, it indeed is a passionate call for every cricket lover.

Even if you are not a fan, you must have come across few common sections in these intense discussions. Here, we have listed five of the most common topics that erupt when the team is announced.

#5 Selection

Slowly enter the acceptance and criticisms of the decision made by selection board

Now, having known about the players who have been selected to set foot on the ground, enter the acceptance and criticisms of the decisions made by selection board. Discussing the potential of the newcomers and anticipating their performances, predicting failed innings of the players who are out of form, we have it all.

Who deserves to be on the team and who should be sitting on the bench, which is analysed with respect to the form that the player is in. Often by the end of the discussion, everyone has their playing XI already picked up for the next match.