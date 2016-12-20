Five openers who should be prepped for Team India

Faiz Fazal is one of the most talented openers around

India have just grabbed an outstanding series victory over England beating them 4-0. They will be basking in its glory for some time but then go back to the drawing board to see where they could have done much better.

One of the key areas in cricket is the opening combination and India have struggled to put together a solid opening pair. They have tried everything possible but injuries and off form did not help India’s cause.

In the fifth and final Test which concluded today at the Chepauk, Parthiv Patel was used as a make-shift opener as Murali Vijay had injured his shoulders.

Though Parthiv did come good with the willow scoring 71, what if he had failed? India surely would have struggled to reach the mammoth 759/7 which they did.

So by now, India must have understood that they need to prep up a few young talents who can step in case of an emergency. I am talking about players who know how it’s is like to open regularly.

In this piece, we try and look at five such talents:

#5 Faiz Fazal

Fazal has 5894 First Class runs

Quite a few were taken by surprise when Fazal made his debut for India in their tour of Zimbabwe in 2016. The talented left-hander featured in just one One-Day International and scored an unbeaten 55.

He became the first Indian player in 16 years to make his debut in his 30s and he was the only cricketer in the squad without an IPL contract.

But he was handed his debut as a reward for an outstanding 2015-2016 season in the domestic circuit where he scored 714 runs at an average of 44.62. He scored three tons during the tenure including a match-winning 127 in Rest of India's epic chase of 480 in the Irani Cup.

Now he has been a consistent performer for Vidharbha since he blasted a 151 on his first-class debut in December 2003. He could have also had a chance to play in the 2004 under-19 World Cup but an injury forced him out of the tournament.

In total, the attacking left-hander has scored 5894 runs from 89 First Class games and when he gets going he is quite a delight to watch. Given a chance, he might prove his worth on the big stage as well.