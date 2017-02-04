Five things "millionaire" Virat Kohli cannot buy

Even with all the money that Virat Kohli earns, there are a few things he cannot buy.

@NehaRavindra15 by Neha Ravindra Top 5 / Top 10 04 Feb 2017, 19:32 IST

Kohli is one of the highest paid players in world cricket

Virat Kohli has evolved into one of the most feared batsmen in world cricket. He has now learnt to channel his aggression in the right way and takes the game to the opposition single-handedly. Kohli is not only popular in India but he is one of the most loved players in the world. In recent years, the Indian captain has become one of the most enigmatic and dependable players in world cricket.

With his charisma and good looks, Virat is always in the spotlight; be it endorsing a shampoo brand, his performances on the field, or his relationship with a famous Bollywood actress.

With extraordinary batting skills and exceptional consistency, the Delhi batsman is one of the most important players in the Indian cricket team. Kohli earns an estimated annual income of $30 million in 2017 from endorsements and match fees. This charming lad from Delhi grew up to become one of the richest players in India.

But despite the fame and the huge income, there are a few things Virat Kohli cannot buy with all his money. As the saying goes, the best things in life are free and have no currency value.

Here’s a list of five things Kohli’s income has no share in.

#5 Youth

The 28-year-old aggressive lad from Delhi is not only known for his batting skills but has also been a heart-throb for many. With growing time and experience, Virat is breaking records and also increasing his number of followers.

As we know, money cannot buy a person their youth back. Even with all the money in the world, having your youth back is not an option. He may, though, want to go back to his youth and change a few things; perhaps, first on the list would be his aggression, which, at times, is detrimental.

But Kohli has never looked better with his well-groomed hair and an incredible physique, he continues to charm his fans on and off the field.

So instead of stating that Virat cannot buy his youth back, it’s rather appropriate to say that Virat does not need his youth back as he is getting better with age.