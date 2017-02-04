Five unforgivable cricketing errors

A look at some of the unpardonable errors in cricket.

Mistakes in the game, however small, could end up costing the team

The phrase “to err is human” is as applicable to sport as it is anywhere else and players are often given some leeway for mistakes made on the field. It is often the team that makes fewer mistakes in the game that ends up winning.

However, the margin for error is minimal in international sport and players prepare themselves to ensure that the high standards of their game are supplemented by correct execution of the basics.

We look at some of the unpardonable errors in cricket, which often end up being the difference between a win and a loss.

#1 Spinner bowling a no-ball

Umpire Richard Kettleborough calls a no ball after Lendl Simmons was caught off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin

A delivery is judged a no-ball if the bowler oversteps while delivering the ball with no part of the foot behind the crease. Pace bowlers are often the culprits with their longer run-ups, as they attempt to bowl with extreme pace. But with a much shorter run-up, spinners are expected to ensure that they don’t overstep and concede a no-ball.

The Indian cricket fans will remember the reprieve that Lendl Simmons received in the semi-final of the World T20 in 2016. Ravichandran Ashwin overstepped on the delivery in which he had Simmons caught by Jasprit Bumrah at short third man. Simmons went on to score a match-winning 82 to take his side to an unlikely win over the hosts.

While India’s defeat in the match can’t be solely blamed on Ashwin’s error, as pointed out by Sunil Gavaskar after the game, spinners are expected to ensure they don’t overstep. The unnecessary no-balls can be very costly – as India found out when they were knocked out of the World T20.