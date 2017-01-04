Former BCCI chief Thakur hails leader Dhoni

by IANS News 04 Jan 2017, 22:10 IST

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who on Wednesday stepped down as India's One-Day International and Twenty20 International (T20I) sides captain, was hailed as "one of the finest leaders" by former BCCI president Anurag Thakur.

"Hey @msdhoni yuv been one of the finest leaders of Indian Cricket @BCCI, led the team to great heights & inspired so many across countries!," Thakur wrote on Twitter.

Thakur was joined by noted cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and 2012 Olympic bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang in highlighting Dhoni's achievements as India captain.

"I congratulate @msdhoni on an illustrious career as Capt who led #TeamIndia to memorable victories in T20WorldCup 2007 & 2011 @ICC WorldCup!," Thakur added.

Bhogle said: "World T20, World Cup, Champions Trophy, Test No 1, IPL titles, Champions League titles. Everything in the game. #Dhoni."

Narang wrote: "3 ICC titles and some glorious highs. Captain @msdhoni thank you for the memories! Wish you finish on a sparkling note."

Bhogle also commented that this was a selfless move. "Clearly Dhoni thinks the moment has come. Thought he would quit after the Champions Trophy, but this is a selfless move.

"Trying to think like #Dhoni. Kohli most likely 2019 World Cup captain, so best that he leads in the Champions Trophy so best he starts now."

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that India was blessed to have Dhoni as captain for nine years. "Take a bow @msdhoni .To lead India for 9 years with such wonderful results, India were really blessed to have you as #Captain," the former batsman said.

For former hockey star Tushar Khandker, it was a shocking news: "The biggest news of the day #MSD steps down .Thanks for all the trophies which u have given to us as a captain #salute ???? @msdhoni @BCCI," he said.

