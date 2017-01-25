Former Indian blind cricket team captain Shekhar Naik conferred Padma Shri

Cricket Association for Blind rejoices as former captain Shekhar Naik receives Padma Shri.

by Press Release News 25 Jan 2017, 20:00 IST

Shekhar Naik is the former captain of the Indian blind cricket team

It was practically not less than Diwali celebrations for the Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI) as former captain of Indian Blind Cricket Team and Karnataka-born Shekhar Naik was conferred with the Padma Shri.

The announcement comes as India is all set to host the 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind from 29th January 2017 to 12th February 2017 with 10 countries participating. This announcement comes at a very crucial time as India is all geared up to defend its title on one hand, while at the same time struggling to get recognition.

Mahantesh GK, President CABI said, "We welcome the Government's decision to award former captain Shekhar Naik with Padma Shri. This will be inspiring for all current and future players. He has come out of all odds to make it big on international stage. We thank our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Sports Ministry and the Government for this kind consideration."

He added that the boys have made India proud by winning many championships and the fact that they are the defending champions. "We urge the Government and BCCI to recognise this sport at par with all other sports federations. This award will definitely help in moving a step forward in that direction. We request for financial support from the Government to make this sport a true career opportunity for specially abled - visually impaired cricketers," Mahantesh added.

Shekhar Naik said, "Because of Blind Cricket I have got this recognition. Blindness is what gave me opportunities. My dream of becoming captain of Indian Blind Cricket Team was accomplished in 2010 and was the captain when we won two World Cups. I have represented India in 82 matches. I am thankful to Samarthanam Trust, Bengaluru and CABI for giving this platform.

“It was not easy as I was born blind and had to overcome all odds. But now I feel it is a God's gift as I could represent my country because of cricket. The credit goes to all my colleagues who played alongside me and the support that I received from Mahantesh GK, President CABI, late SP Nagesh, Founder President, CABI and John David E, Secretary CABI who supported me throughout and provided a platform to play cricket," he added.

Naik with the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi

Shekar Naik is one of the greatest blind cricketers in the world, who won India the World Cup. With the turn of the millennium, there was a change in Naik’s fortunes as well. In 2000, while playing a school tournament, he scored 136 in 46 balls, which got him noticed and he was selected for the Karnataka State Cricket Team (Blind).

In the final match against Kerala, he smashed 249 in a one-day match, helping his side to victory. The following year, in an under-18 tournament in Hyderabad, Naik was awarded the Man of the Series award, which helped him book a berth in India’s team for the 2002 Blind World Cup.

The Indian team could only reach the semi-finals, but two Man of the Match awards helped him get noticed. In 2004, the Indian blind team made its first international tour to Pakistan, where the Karnataka-lad amassed his highest international score of 198* runs in Rawalpindi.

In a span of two years, the cricketer bagged seven Man of the Match awards, including two in England. In 2006, the Indian team lost the World Cup finals to Pakistan, but Naik had made his presence felt as he was named the Man of the Tournament and the best batsman in the tourney.

After a string of impressive performances, he was finally made captain of India in 2010. His highest point came in 2012 when his team defeated England to win the first T20 World Cup. Naik scored a massive 134 runs in only 58 balls in the finals.

Lack of support haunts him but the cricketer, in his career spanning 12 years, has played 58 matches across all formats and has a staggering 32 centuries to his name. A feat which seems impossible for the men bestowed with sight to achieve. Yet, support and sponsors have always eluded him.