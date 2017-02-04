Full list of players retained and released by the teams ahead of IPL Auction 2017

Here is a complete list of players who have been retained and released by the eight franchises ahead of the 2017 IPL Auction.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Top 5 / Top 10 04 Feb 2017, 22:30 IST

The captains and management put plenty of thought into this decision

With the IPL Auction 2017 just over two weeks away, most IPL teams will be formulating the player that they need and the ones they will have to go for tooth and nail. While all the eight teams have retained their captains and most of their core players, some chose to release more than the others.

So which teams have decided to go for a fresh set and which ones have decided to stick with what they have? While the list of players came out earlier, here is a quick refresher ahead of IPL Auction 2017, which is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 20.

Here is a complete list of all the players that have been released and retained by the IPL teams ahead of IPL Auction 2017:

Delhi Daredevils

Despite being bought for Rs. 8.5 crore in 2016, Negi was let go after lacklustre performances

Despite finishing sixth in IPL 2016, Delhi Daredevils have strayed away from tinkering too much with the squad that for large parts of the 2016 season performed admirably and even exceeded expectations. Not only have they retained their young core, which will only have more experience but also let go of players that didn’t quite fit in.

And that is why, despite being bought for Rs. 8.5 crore in last year’s auction, Pawan Negi has been released and so has one of the best spinners in limited-overs cricket over the past few years, Imran Tahir. With a largely settled squad, they will look to plug the few holes that they have in the upcoming Auction.

Players Retained: Jean-Paul Duminy, Mohammad Shami, Quinton de Kock, Karun Nair, Sam Billings, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Agarwal, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh.

Released players: Imran Tahir, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Joel Paris, Pawan Negi, Pawan Suyal, Akhil Herwadkar, Mahipal Lomror

Purse spent: INR 44.50 crore

Purse remaining: INR 21.50 crore